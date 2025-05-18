One of the Highest Rated Movies of 2024 Is Finally Streaming

The most acclaimed movies of last year’s awards season have been steadily been making their way to streaming. After Anora hit Hulu in March, and Nickel Boys made its streaming debut on Prime Video last month, it’s finally time for one of the biggest awards favorites to land on a major service.

The film in question is The Brutalist, Brady Corbet’s historical epic that earned Adrien Brody his second Oscar statue. The lengthy and stunning drama comes from A24, the beloved indie studio that has a standing streaming deal with HBO Max.

All of A24’s theatrical releases head to the recently renamed HBO Max for their first streaming window. That deal has seen the streamer add titles like Babygirl, Queer, and Y2K in recent weeks. On Friday, The Brutalist joined HBO Max’s lineup and has unsurprisingly been an instant hit for the service.

Sunday’s edition of the HBO Max movie ranks features The Brutalist as the biggest film on the entire service. That shows just how much hype has surrounded this movie since its release, with movie fans not bothering to care about its three-and-a-half hour runtime and tuning in to watch anyway.

What’s New on Max This Month

The Brutalist is the latest high profile movie to hit HBO Max, but it’s hardly the first big title to arrive in May. The streamer added dozens of movies at the start of the month and you can check out the full list of those May 1st additions below!

