Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2021

October is just about a week away, and HBO Max is getting ready for a pretty massive month of movies and TV. The WarnerMedia streaming service announced the full roster of incoming titles on Thursday, revealing a lengthy list of new films and shows for subscribers to add to their watchlists. From brand new blockbusters to iconic sitcoms, there’s likely something for everyone coming in October.

Two of the biggest titles coming to HBO Max in October are Warner Bros. theatrical releases that are getting same day premieres on the streaming service. The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel film, arrives on October 1st. Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Dune arrives on October 22nd. Both will be available for 30 days before departing.

TV fans have quite a lot to look forward to in October as well. The first day of the month will see a trio of beloved 90s sitcoms debut on HBO Max, as Full House, Step by Step, and Family Matters arrive to the service in their entirety. Later in the month, the first six seasons of Teen Titans GO! will be added to the lineup.

You can check the full list of HBO Max’s October arrivals below.

October 1

Admission, 2013 (HBO)

A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)

After the Thin Man, 1936

All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)

American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)

American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)

Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Bad Boys II, 2003

Bad Boys, 1995

Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)

Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)

Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)

Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)

Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)

Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)

Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)

Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)

Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)

Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)

Blazing Saddles, 1974

Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)

Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)

Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)

Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001

Broken City, 2013 (HBO)

Caddyshack II, 1988

Cake, 2005 (HBO)

Cats, 2019 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

City of God, 2002 (HBO)

Clash of Titans , 1981

Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)

Culpa, 2021 (HBO)

Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)

David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016

Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)

Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)

Doubt, 2008 (HBO)

Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)

Downhill, 2020 (HBO)

Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)

Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)

El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)

El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)

Emma., 2020 (HBO)

Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)

Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)

Family Matters

Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)

For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Full House

Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)

Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)

Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969

Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)

Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008

He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)

Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)

Hitch, 2005

Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Hooper, 1978

Hostage, 2005 (HBO)

House of Wax, 2005

House, 2008 (HBO)

Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)

Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015

J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)

Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008

Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)

Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)

Kin, 2018 (HBO)

Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)

LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020

Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)

Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)

Little Man, 2006 (HBO)

Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)

Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)

M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)

Mama, 2013 (HBO)

Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)

Misery, 1990 (HBO)

Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989

National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983

Natural Born Killers, 1994

Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)

Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)

Orphan, 2009

Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)

Pariah, 2011 (HBO)

Police Academy, 1984

Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)

Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)

Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)

Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)

Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)

Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)

Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)

Sergeant York, 1941

Shaft, 1971

Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)

She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)

Sherlock Holmes, 2009

Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)

Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)

Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

Snitch, 2013 (HBO)

Speedway, 1968

Step by Step

Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)

Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)

Superstar, 1999 (HBO)

Super 8, 2011 (HBO)

Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)

Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019

The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)

The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990

The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)

The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)

The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)

The Cincinnati Kid, 1965

The East, 2013 (HBO)

The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)

The Internship, 2013 (HBO)

The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)

The Harvey Girls, 1946

The High Note, 2020 (HBO)

The Hours, 2002 (HBO)

The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)

The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

The Outsiders, 1983

The Perfect Storm, 2000

The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)

The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)

The Rite, 2011 (HBO)

The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)

The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)

The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)

Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005

Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)

Trance, 2013 (HBO)

Tully, 2018 (HBO)

Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)

Underwater, 2020 (HBO)

Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)

Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)

Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)

Wendy, 2020 (HBO)

XXX, 2002

October 3

Simmer, 2020

October 4

Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Niña Furia

Sublet, 2020

October 5

American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016

American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996

El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020

Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

October 6

Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020

The Republic of Sarah, Season 1

Rosa (short), 2020

October 7

15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere

Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha

October 8

Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)

October 9

Birdgirl, Season 16

To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)

October 10

It: Chapter 2, 2019

Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)

Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 11

We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)

October 14

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere

Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere

Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere

Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6

The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu

Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere

Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere

What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere

October 15

In the Line of Fire, 1993

Point Break, 1991 (HBO)

Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)

October 17

Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)

October 18

El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)

Women is Losers, 2021

October 19

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

October 20

Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)

October 21

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius

Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.

Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere

October 22

Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021

October 24

Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)

October 26

Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere

The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere

The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere

October 28

Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift

In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)

Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR

October 29

Victor and Valentino, Season 2

October 31

The Bachelorette, Season 16