Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2021

October is just about a week away, and HBO Max is getting ready for a pretty massive month of movies and TV. The WarnerMedia streaming service announced the full roster of incoming titles on Thursday, revealing a lengthy list of new films and shows for subscribers to add to their watchlists. From brand new blockbusters to iconic sitcoms, there’s likely something for everyone coming in October.
Two of the biggest titles coming to HBO Max in October are Warner Bros. theatrical releases that are getting same day premieres on the streaming service. The Many Saints of Newark, a Sopranos prequel film, arrives on October 1st. Denis Villeneuve’s highly anticipated adaptation of Dune arrives on October 22nd. Both will be available for 30 days before departing.
TV fans have quite a lot to look forward to in October as well. The first day of the month will see a trio of beloved 90s sitcoms debut on HBO Max, as Full House, Step by Step, and Family Matters arrive to the service in their entirety. Later in the month, the first six seasons of Teen Titans GO! will be added to the lineup.
You can check the full list of HBO Max’s October arrivals below.
October 1
Admission, 2013 (HBO)
A Royal Affair, 2012 (HBO)
After the Thin Man, 1936
All The President’s Men, 1976 (HBO)
American Gigolo, 1980 (HBO)
American Graffiti, 1973 (HBO)
Argo, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Bad Boys II, 2003
Bad Boys, 1995
Bad Words, 2013 (HBO)
Ballet 422, 2014 (HBO)
Being Flynn, 2012 (HBO)
Best Man Down, 2013 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
Bill And Ted’s Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Billy Elliot, 2000 (HBO)
Black Christmas, 2019 (HBO)
Black Hawk Down, 2001 (HBO)
Blades Of Glory, 2007 (HBO)
Blazing Saddles, 1974
Blood Father, 2016 (HBO)
Bloodsport, 1988 (HBO)
Blue Crush, 2002 (HBO)
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
Bridget Jones’s Diary, 2001
Broken City, 2013 (HBO)
Caddyshack II, 1988
Cake, 2005 (HBO)
Cats, 2019 (HBO)
Child 44, 2015 (HBO)
City of God, 2002 (HBO)
Clash of Titans , 1981
Client 9: The Rise And Fall Of Eliot Spitzer, 2010 (HBO)
Culpa, 2021 (HBO)
Danny Collins, 2015 (HBO)
David Lynch: The Art Life, 2016
Desperately Seeking Susan, 1985 (HBO)
Dinner For Schmucks, 2010 (HBO)
Doubt, 2008 (HBO)
Down A Dark Hall, 2018 (HBO)
Downhill, 2020 (HBO)
Drop Zone, 1994 (HBO)
Dying Young, 1991 (HBO)
El Cantante, 2007 (HBO)
El Profugo, 2020 (HBO)
Emma., 2020 (HBO)
Endless Love, 2014 (HBO)
Entre Nos: The Winners 2, 2021 (HBO)
Entre Nos: What She Said, 2021 (HBO)
Family Matters
Fifty Shades Of Black, 2016 (HBO)
For A Good Time, Call…, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Full House
Gangs Of New York, 2002 (HBO)
Gangster Squad, 2013 (HBO)
Goodbye, Mr. Chips, 1969
Hacksaw Ridge, 2016 (HBO)
Harold & Kumar Escape From Guantanamo Bay, 2008
He Said She Said, 1991 (HBO)
Hearts In Atlantis, 2001 (HBO)
Hitch, 2005
Hitman, 2007 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Hooper, 1978
Hostage, 2005 (HBO)
House of Wax, 2005
House, 2008 (HBO)
Imagine That, 2009 (HBO)
Ingrid Bergman: In Her Own Words, 2015
J. Edgar, 2011 (HBO)
Johnny English Strikes Again, 2018 (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth, 2008
Just Mercy, 2019 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 1, 2003 (HBO)
Kill Bill: Vol. 2, 2004 (HBO)
Kin, 2018 (HBO)
Leap Year, 2010 (HBO)
LEGO DC Shazam: Magic and Monsters!, 2020
Less Than Zero, 1987 (HBO)
Like Water for Chocolate, 1992 (HBO)
Little Man, 2006 (HBO)
Lincoln, 2012 (HBO)
Lottery Ticket, 2010 (HBO)
M*A*S*H, 1970 (HBO)
Mama, 2013 (HBO)
Marathon Man, 1976 (HBO)
Misery, 1990 (HBO)
Monster’s Ball, 2001 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Moonrise Kingdom, 2012 (HBO)
National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, 1989
National Lampoon’s Vacation, 1983
Natural Born Killers, 1994
Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always, 2020 (HBO)
Night Catches Us, 2010 (HBO)
Orphan, 2009
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pariah, 2011 (HBO)
Police Academy, 1984
Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986 (HBO)
Poltergeist III, 1988 (HBO)
Private Parts, 1997 (HBO)
Proof Of Life, 2000 (HBO)
Racing Stripes, 2005 (HBO)
Reservation Road, 2007 (HBO)
Say Anything…, 1989 (HBO)
Sergeant York, 1941
Shaft, 1971
Shall We Dance?, 2004 (HBO)
She’s All That, 1999 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes And The Great Escape, 2019 (HBO)
Sherlock Holmes, 2009
Shrek The Third, 2007 (HBO)
Six Degrees Of Separation, 1993 (HBO)
Sliver, 1993 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
Snitch, 2013 (HBO)
Speedway, 1968
Step by Step
Stigmata, 1999 (HBO)
Strange But True, 2019 (HBO)
Superstar, 1999 (HBO)
Super 8, 2011 (HBO)
Talk To Me, 2007 (HBO)
Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans, 2019
The Banger Sisters, 2002 (HBO)
The Blind Side, 2009 (HBO)
The Bonfire of the Vanities, 1990
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
The Campaign, 2012 (Alternate Version) (HBO)
The Cider House Rules, 1999 (HBO)
The Cincinnati Kid, 1965
The East, 2013 (HBO)
The Eichmann Show, 2015 (HBO)
The Internship, 2013 (HBO)
The Invisible Man, 2020 (HBO)
The Harvey Girls, 1946
The High Note, 2020 (HBO)
The Hours, 2002 (HBO)
The Legend Of Hercules, 2014 (HBO)
The Many Saints of Newark, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
The Outsiders, 1983
The Perfect Storm, 2000
The Poseidon Adventure, 1972 (HBO)
The Quarry, 2020 (HBO)
The Rite, 2011 (HBO)
The Running Man, 1987 (HBO)
The Way Way Back, 2013 (HBO)
The 15:17 To Paris, 2018 (HBO)
Things We Lost In The Fire, 2007 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Trance, 2013 (HBO)
Tully, 2018 (HBO)
Twelve Monkeys, 1995 (HBO)
Underwater, 2020 (HBO)
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wall Street, 1987 (HBO)
Warm Bodies, 2013 (HBO)
Wendy, 2020 (HBO)
XXX, 2002
October 3
Simmer, 2020
October 4
Laetitia, Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Niña Furia
Sublet, 2020
October 5
American Masters: Mike Nichols, 2016
American Masters: Nichols and May: Take Two, 1996
El Verano Que Vivimos, 2020
Level Playing Field, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
October 6
Muy Gay Too Mexicano (Short), 2020
The Republic of Sarah, Season 1
Rosa (short), 2020
October 7
15 Minutes of Shame, Max Original Series Premiere
Craftopia, Max Original Season 2A Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Amber Ruffin / Bebe Rexha
October 8
Voyagers, 2021 (HBO)
October 9
Birdgirl, Season 16
To Your Eternity, Season 1 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
October 10
It: Chapter 2, 2019
Nuclear Family, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Scenes From A Marriage, Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 11
We’re Here, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
October 14
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter One: Dead Sea, Max Original Series Premiere
Little Ellen, Max Original Season 1B Premiere
Love Spells (aka Amarres), Max Original Series Premiere
Teen Titans Go!, Seasons 1-6
The Missing, (aka Os Ausentes), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Jenna Bush Hager / Sophie Fatu
Phoebe Robinson: Sorry, Harriet Tubman, Max Original Special Premiere
Welcome to Utmark (aka Utmark) , Max Original Series Premiere
What Happened, Brittany Murphy?, Max Original Series Premiere
October 15
In the Line of Fire, 1993
Point Break, 1991 (HBO)
Tu Me Manques, 2019 (HBO)
October 17
Succession, Season 3 Premiere (HBO)
October 18
El Huésped Americano (aka The American Guest), Limited Drama Series Finale (HBO)
Women is Losers, 2021
October 19
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
October 20
Entre Hombres (aka Amongst Men), Limited Series Finale (HBO)
October 21
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Two: Primordius
Reign of Superwomen, Max Original Documentary Premiere
The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, 2021 (HBO)
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Ames McNamara / Leslie Odom Jr.
Tuff Money (aka Bani Negri), Max Original Series Premiere
October 22
Dune, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
October 24
Insecure, Season 5 Premiere (HBO)
October 26
Maricon Perdido, Max Original Series Premiere
The Mopes, Max Original Series Premiere
The Truth of Dolores Vazquez (aka The Caso Wanninkhof), Max Original Series Premiere
October 28
Aquaman: King of Atlantis, Chapter Three: Tidal Shift
In The Heights, 2021 (HBO)
Love Life, Max Original Season 2 Premiere
A Thousand Fangs (aka Mil Colmillos), Max Original Series Premiere
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo: Dani & Dannah Lane / AJR
October 29
Victor and Valentino, Season 2
October 31
The Bachelorette, Season 16