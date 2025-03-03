New Hellboy Reboot Is Finally Coming to Streaming After VOD Release Misfire

In case you forgot, there’s a new Hellboy reboot out there for you to watch. A few years after the unfortunate (and preventable) box office bomb starring David Harbour, a new take on the cult comic character was unceremoniously released onto on-demand platforms. Hellboy: The Crooked Man, from director Brian Taylor, was dumped online last year, largely skipping theaters and hoping for VOD success. There’s a good chance even Hellboy fans never realized the movie was even released.

This month, Hellboy: The Crooked Man will move to a sizable streaming service, putting it in front of an audience that might actually give it some notice. According to Hulu’s latest monthly newsletter, the new Hellboy will be added to the lineup this Friday, March 7th.

This will be your first chance to watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man without having to pay to buy or rent it, which will come as good news to a lot of fans who had been uneasy about another reboot for the character.

While they weren’t incredibly faithful to the Hellboy comics, Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films, both starring Ron Perlman, stand out as the only real success stories for the character on the big screen. Any new adaptation is compared to those two films, and it’s hard for anyone to stand up to work from one of our greatest living directors.

New on Hulu

The new Hellboy hits Hulu this Friday, but the streaming service actually kicked off the month of March with a massive day of additions this past weekend. Alien, Predator, The Other Guys, My Cousin Vinny, and dozens of others were added to Hulu’s roster on March 1st.

You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March 1st additions below.

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target