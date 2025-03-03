New Hellboy Reboot Is Finally Coming to Streaming After VOD Release Misfire

In case you forgot, there’s a new Hellboy reboot out there for you to watch. A few years after the unfortunate (and preventable) box office bomb starring David Harbour, a new take on the cult comic character was unceremoniously released onto on-demand platforms. Hellboy: The Crooked Man, from director Brian Taylor, was dumped online last year, largely skipping theaters and hoping for VOD success. There’s a good chance even Hellboy fans never realized the movie was even released.
This month, Hellboy: The Crooked Man will move to a sizable streaming service, putting it in front of an audience that might actually give it some notice. According to Hulu’s latest monthly newsletter, the new Hellboy will be added to the lineup this Friday, March 7th.
This will be your first chance to watch Hellboy: The Crooked Man without having to pay to buy or rent it, which will come as good news to a lot of fans who had been uneasy about another reboot for the character.
While they weren’t incredibly faithful to the Hellboy comics, Guillermo del Toro’s Hellboy films, both starring Ron Perlman, stand out as the only real success stories for the character on the big screen. Any new adaptation is compared to those two films, and it’s hard for anyone to stand up to work from one of our greatest living directors.
New on Hulu
The new Hellboy hits Hulu this Friday, but the streaming service actually kicked off the month of March with a massive day of additions this past weekend. Alien, Predator, The Other Guys, My Cousin Vinny, and dozens of others were added to Hulu’s roster on March 1st.
You can check out the full list of Hulu’s March 1st additions below.
Akeelah And The Bee
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
The Amateur
American Hustle En Español
American Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie
Anger Management
Big
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Brooklyn
Couples Retreat
Crazy Heart
Dangerous Beauty
Firehouse Dog
Good Will Hunting
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit
L.A. Confidential
The Last King Of Scotland
The Legend of Zorro
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
My Cousin Vinny
The Other Guys
The Other Guys En Español
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
The Predator
The Princess Bride
Prometheus
Pulp Fiction
Sideways
The Social Network
The Wrestler
Think Like A Man Too En Español
Think Like a Man Too
The Truman Show
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español
The Ugly Truth
Unbreakable
Wadjda
War Horse
Welcome To The Rileys
Whatever Works En Español
Whatever Works
Wild Target