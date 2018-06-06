Here’s What David Harbour Could Look Like As Hellboy

Going forward, comic fans are going to be enjoying a brand new style of Hellboy on the big screen. On Monday, creator Mike Mignola announced that the franchise was getting the full reboot treatment. Rather than make a third Hellboy movie with the original duo of Guillermo Del Toro and Ron Perlman, the new franchise will start from scratch with a new creative team.

Neil Marshall is said to be directing the new Hellboy film, taking it in a much darker, R-rated direction. Replacing Ron Perlman as the title character is David Harbour, the star of the hit Netflix series, Stranger Things.

Fans seem to love this casting, but they are still left wondering what Harbour could look like as Hellboy. For many, Perlman’s face has become synonymous with the character, and it takes a lot of imagination to replace that image in your mind.

Fortunately, BossLogic has come to the rescue. The talented artist often transforms actors into potential movie roles, and helps to convince fans how great these pairings could really be. On Wednesday morning, we had BossLogic take a crack at David Harbour as Hellboy.

Spoiler alert: He looks awesome!

This take on Hellboy captures the essence of the original character, while adding in a splash of bad-ass that may top Perlman’s version. If this is what we can expect from the new Hellboy, let’s hope it heads into production soon!

For the full look at David Harbour as Hellboy, and a bunch of other great work from BossLogic, head to the gallery below!

