‘Hellboy’: New First Look Photo Released

Fans will get a new interpretation of Hellboy in the coming months, and now we’ve got a new look at David Harbour‘s Hellboy as well as our first look at his team.

The new photo shows Hellboy looking a bit miffed in the city streets alongside his BPRD teammates (Bureau of Paranormal Research and Development), which includes Daniel Dae Kim’s Major Ben Daimio and Sasha Lane’s Alice Monaghan (via EW). While we’ve had Hellboy movies before, this Hellboy isn’t your typical origin story. Actually, according to Harbour, it isn’t really an origin story at all.

“It’s not an origin story, but it’s his coming to terms with where he came from,” Harbour told EW. “He’s been Hellboy for a long time, but there’s a new turn of events at the start of the film, where people start to bring up the fact that he might bring about the end of the world, and it’s really the first time he’s heard anything like that. The question that comes up in the movie is where does he really belong?”

This film is set to delve into why he exists in the first place, which as comic fans might know has to do with unleashing a horde of demons from their prison, something only he can do. That’s one of the many reasons some are apprehensive about trusting Hellboy, despite all the work he’s done for the BRPD and helping humanity. It does help that his adoptive father Trevor Bruttenholm (played by Ian McShane) runs the organization, but that doesn’t keep others from forming their own opinions.

“He’s definitely got a point of view about Hellboy,” Kim told EW at New York Comic Con. “Just because they all exist in this universe doesn’t make them all friends. There are suspicions and rivalries. As far as how he holds his own, let’s just say Daimio has a few tricks up his sleeve.”

They are all going to have to get on the same page as far as trust goes if they want to defeat Nimue the Blood Queen, who is played by Milla Jovovich. Nimue will attempt to get Hellboy on her side, and she can be quite convincing.

“We really three-dimensionalized her in the movie,” Harbour said. “She was brought up in a culture that treated her kind a certain way, and it wasn’t always deserving. That’s the point that becomes compelling to Hellboy and spins his head around.”

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.