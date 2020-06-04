Hellboy Is Leaving HBO Max at the End of June
Of the three Hellboy movies that exist in the world, only David Harbour's 2019 reboot is available to stream on a major streaming service. Guillermo del Toro's 2004 film, which stars Ron Perlman as the titular hero, is streaming on Starz, and its sequel is on a couple of cable channels. 2019 Hellboy is streaming on HBO Max, making it the most widely accessible of the bunch. However, in just a few weeks, that will no longer be the case. Hellboy is one of many titles already set to leave HBO Max, despite the service just launching to the public last week.
There are quite a few films leaving HBO Max's lineup on June 30th, and Hellboy is one of the most notable among them. The film received pretty horrible reviews at the time of its release, and it bombed at the box office, but the character of Hellboy has a built-in fanbase regardless, so losing the film from a streaming platform could be a tough blow for fans.
There's also no telling if Hellboy could return to HBO Max in the future. It's not a Warner Bros. property, so there's a chance a more permanent streaming home could be found elsewhere.
Also set to leave HBO Max next month are films like Les Miserables, Us, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, The Abyss, The Mighty Ducks, and Blindspotting.
Below, you can check out the full list of every movie leaving HBO Max in June.
The Abyss
Akeelah and the Bee
American Wedding
An Ideal Husband
Arthur
Asylum
The Beverly Hillbillies
The Big Green
Blindspotting
Bye Bye, Love
Empire of the Sun
Glengarry Glen Ross
Grandma’s Boy
Great Expectations
A Handful of Dust
Head Full of Honey
Heaven & Earth
Hellboy
The Hoax
I Love You Phillip Morris
Indignation
Jiminy Glick in Lalawood
Jobs
Johnny English
Keeping Up with the Steins
Kin
Les Miserables
Life on the Line
Little
Little Boy
Madison
The Manchurian Candidate
The Mighty Ducks
The Odd Couple II
Open Range
The Ringer
Seventh Son
Shutter Island
Spanglish
Teen Titans Go! To the Movies
The Thing About My Folks
Thirteen Days
Unfriended: Dark Web
Us
Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit
