Hellboy Is Leaving HBO Max at the End of June

Of the three Hellboy movies that exist in the world, only David Harbour's 2019 reboot is available to stream on a major streaming service. Guillermo del Toro's 2004 film, which stars Ron Perlman as the titular hero, is streaming on Starz, and its sequel is on a couple of cable channels. 2019 Hellboy is streaming on HBO Max, making it the most widely accessible of the bunch. However, in just a few weeks, that will no longer be the case. Hellboy is one of many titles already set to leave HBO Max, despite the service just launching to the public last week.

There are quite a few films leaving HBO Max's lineup on June 30th, and Hellboy is one of the most notable among them. The film received pretty horrible reviews at the time of its release, and it bombed at the box office, but the character of Hellboy has a built-in fanbase regardless, so losing the film from a streaming platform could be a tough blow for fans.

There's also no telling if Hellboy could return to HBO Max in the future. It's not a Warner Bros. property, so there's a chance a more permanent streaming home could be found elsewhere.

Also set to leave HBO Max next month are films like Les Miserables, Us, Teen Titans GO! to the Movies, The Abyss, The Mighty Ducks, and Blindspotting.

Below, you can check out the full list of every movie leaving HBO Max in June.

The Abyss

Akeelah and the Bee

American Wedding

An Ideal Husband

Arthur

Asylum

The Beverly Hillbillies

The Big Green

Blindspotting

Bye Bye, Love

Empire of the Sun

Glengarry Glen Ross

Grandma’s Boy

Great Expectations

A Handful of Dust

Head Full of Honey

Heaven & Earth

Hellboy

The Hoax

I Love You Phillip Morris

Indignation

Jiminy Glick in Lalawood

Jobs

Johnny English

Keeping Up with the Steins

Kin

Les Miserables

Life on the Line

Little

Little Boy

Madison

The Manchurian Candidate

The Mighty Ducks

The Odd Couple II

Open Range

The Ringer

Seventh Son

Shutter Island

Spanglish

Teen Titans Go! To the Movies

The Thing About My Folks

Thirteen Days

Unfriended: Dark Web

Us

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit

Are you disappointed to see Hellboy leaving HBO Max next month? Let us know in the comments!

