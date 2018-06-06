‘Hellboy’ Reboot to Follow in the Footsteps of ‘Logan’ and ‘Deadpool’

Hellboy is returning to theaters in less than a year, but he’s about to be much darker, and a lot more intense than fans of the Guillermo del Toro movies might remember.

David Harbour recently completed filming on Neil Marshall’s new Hellboy reboot, where he stars as the titular character. Taking on the role was certainly daunting, as Harbour recognized just how much love fans had for Ron Perlman’s take on the character. With that in mind, he and Marshall set out to take the new version in a completely different direction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Harbour was asked about the upcoming Hellboy reboot, and he revealed that a much darker tale is in store this time around.

“They (the comics) seem much more macabre to me, they seem much more melancholy, they seem much more primal, more struggle, more angst,” Harbour said. “And I felt like those other two movies were funnier and brighter and kind of sillier in a way, which was great for what it was. But, I thought to approach this material in a different light and to do something completely different than what they had done.”

As he continued, Harbour explained that he wanted to move Hellboy in the direction of other comic book properties that have successfully transitioned into R-rated hits. He specifically mentioned Logan and Deadpool as films that helped influence this new Hellboy.

“This was something that I couldn’t pass up because I love those [Mike] Mignola comics,” he explained. “And the mythos we are in now, I feel like two strains are running. They are making these kind of popcorn-y, somewhat two-dimensional comic book movies and then there is this strain like Logan and Deadpool. That is what I am drawn to in the genre. I would love to do a Hellboy where you love him, but you’re also not quite sure about him.”

The Hellboy reboot, reportedly titled Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen, is set to hit theaters on January 11, 2019.