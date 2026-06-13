7 Best Original Animated Characters Only on Netflix (Including 4 From KPop Demon Hunters)

Netflix has built quite the library of original projects over the years, and that’s especially true when it comes to animation. The streamer has assembled an impressive catalog of original characters at this point, and we are ranking the 7 characters that stand out as the best the streamer has to offer. While 4 of those characters are from the massively popular KPop Demon Hunters, there are still 3 others from other shows, though we are going to start with KPop.

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7. Derpy

We’re starting with the most oddly adorable character on the list, and that’s the lovable blue feline from KPop Demon Hunters by the name of Derpy. Derpy made an immediate impression upon his debut in the film, and instantly became a fan favorite thanks to his unique look and hilarious personality, which includes having to straighten flower pots until they stand straight up. Derpy became a pop culture force after the film released, and he deserves a spot on the list.

6. Sam Snow and Kit Casey

Speaking of adorable characters, it would not be a best of Netflix list without the all-star duo of Kit Casey and Sam Snow from Creature Cases. Creature Cases continues to be one of Netflix’s most popular children’s shows, and the dynamic duo is a major part of why. Sam is a silver snow leopard who loves to use his gadgets, while Kit is a yellow kit fox who utilizes her vast knowledge of animals to help solve their cases. The show continues to release new seasons, and Sam and Kit continue to solve cases and teach kids about animals along the way in style.

5. Mira

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Next up from KPop Demon Hunters is the force of nature Mira, who is the group’s sarcastic and at times rather blunt enforcer. Mira is a powerhouse in HUNTR/X’s battles against the demons, but she’s even more important in terms of what she brings to the group’s dynamic as friends. Mira is loyal and cares deeply for Rumi and Zoey, and while that might cause momentary friction, her focus is always on being there to support them. Plus, Mira has some of the best moments throughout the film’s many battles, and who else could deliver that napalm era line so perfectly?

4. Zoey

Sticking with KPop Demon Hunters, the next person up is the delightful battle rapper Zoey, who is a pure ball of energy in every room she’s in. Zoey is also in many ways the glue that keeps the group together during their disagreements, especially when it comes to calming flaring tempers between Mira and Rumi. While she’s certainly the most lighthearted and goofy of the trio, she’s just as deadly as the rest of the group, and she’s also the group’s premier rapper on some of the film’s best songs, and those are just a few of the reasons we love her so dearly.

3. Nimona

In 2023, Netflix introduced a whole new audience to the amazing character that is Nimona, and they knocked it out of the park. Nimona is the creation of ND Stevenson, and the film managed to bring Nimona and her world to life brilliantly, with Nimona’s vibrant personality stealing every single scene. Nimona is a force of nature, both in terms of her personality and her power set, which allows her to shapeshift into a variety of forms. If that wasn’t enough, her dynamic with Ballister Boldheart is heartfelt and more often than not hilarious, and you’ll quickly learn to love the absolute chaos that she brings to the table.

2. Rumi

Our last KPop Demon Hunters spot on the list goes to the group’s leader Rumi, who is pulled between two worlds due to being half human and half demon. When you’re a demon hunter, being half demon does present some issues, and much of the film revolves around Rumi’s attempts to disguise half of her identity and come to terms with it on an individual level as well, all with the fate of the world on the line. Coupled with the amazing fight sequences that showcase Rumi’s skillset and her ability to deliver some truly stunning vocals, you can understand why she claims a spot so high on this list.

1. BoJack Horseman

The top spot goes to one of Netflix’s longest-running characters, and it’s none other than BoJack Horseman. BoJack has captured the hearts of fans due to its heavy but incredibly human and relatable themes, which is rather impressive given that the show’s cast is made up of animals, including its horse main lead. The show’s dark humor is coupled with the exploration of things like depression and trauma, and it’s created one of the most original and unique animated shows on television. BoJack Horseman is more than deserving of the number 1 spot, and that is likely not changing anytime soon.

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