‘Hellboy’ Reboot Release Date Gets Pushed Back

For those who have been waiting patiently to see the rebooted version of Hellboy will sadly need to wait just a little longer. Lionsgate has reportedly delayed the film by three months.

According to a new post from Exhibitor Relations, Lionsgate has removed Hellboy from its original release date on January 11, 2019, and pushed it back to April 12.

“Hells Bells. Lionsgate’s Hellboy has been pushed back three months and will now roll out on April 12, 2019 instead of January 11,” wrote the tweet.

There’s been no indication as to what is causing the delay, whether the studio wants a more exciting release date or if there are any post-production issues with the film. However, no matter the reason for the change, Hellboy certainly faces much stiffer competition.

Opening on April 5, just one week before Hellboy, is Warner Bros. and DC’s Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi. The comedic and light-hearted take on the DC Comics character will likely be a force at the box office and will provide a significant hurdle for Hellboy. Even though the two properties are very different in tone, the comic book audiences will likely want to see both.

Also working against Hellboy is the release of The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle, which stars Iron Man’s Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character and also opens on April 12. It looks as though that second weekend in April will definitely be a busy time for theaters, with no clear cut path to success for Hellboy.

In the rebooted film, David Harbour takes over the lead role in place of Ron Perlman, who starred in two Hellboy films for Guillermo Del Toro. Neil Marshall, acclaimed Game of Thrones director, will helm the movie, on a script that Andrew Cosby and Christopher Golden wrote alongside Hellboy creator Mike Mignola.

Despite the change in release date, Lionsgate and Summit Entertainment are set to share the first look at Hellboy at New York Comic Con in October.

Hellboy is set to arrive in theaters on April 12, 2019.