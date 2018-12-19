‘Hellboy’ Reboot Trailer Leaks Online Ahead of Official Release

It was confirmed earlier this week that the first trailer for the Hellboy reboot would be arriving online on Thursday. However, thanks to a deleted tweet from the movie’s Twitter account, that trailer has leaked a day early.

The video from the tweet was quickly ripped and re-posted to Streamable, so now everyone can see the mayhem that’s about to arrive with David Harbour‘s new Hellboy.

The new Hellboy reboot presents a completely different side of the big screen character that was made famous by Ron Perlman and director Guillermo del Toro. With Neil Marshall at the helm, and Harbour taking on the titular role, this iteration of Hellboy looks to me a lot more like a Deadpool-type of film, as opposed to the Doctor Strange-esque del Toro trilogy.

Although the fans are certainly excited to see Harbour’s new, much darker take on the Hellboy character, it will be strange to see anyone but Perlman and del Toro take on the property. After two films together, the duo always wanted to return for more Hellboy, but it was never in the cards. After some time passed however, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola felt that it was time to move on, and the reins were handed to Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall.

“We went back and forth on that,” Mignola said. “Early on there was some idea of continuing the storyline that del Toro had started but would that be fair to a new director? So we decided to just start over. Neil is a horror director, so the idea then was to make a darker film. If you are going to use a guy, let him do what he does best.”

“So we went through the script taking out the del Toro-isms and in some ways go out of our way to make sure we are doing a different Hellboy with its own distinct character [as a project] but still adhering to the comics.”

Hellboy is set to hit theaters on April 12, 2019.