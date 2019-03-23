‘Hellboy’ Producers Reportedly Planning Sequels

The Hellboy reboot might not hit theaters for another couple of weeks but even then, it appears the powers that be could be planning a follow-up or two should the movie end up making serious cash at the box office. Speaking with Collider on a visit to the film’s set in Bulgaria, Hellboy producer Lloyd Levin says the team is planning for sequels in a “very vague sense.”

According to Levin, it’s not a cut-and-paste ‘this is happening in Hellboy 2‘-type scenario, but they have weighed how a sequel would like if they followed the comic book source material.

“Not in a No. 2 will be this and No. 3 will be that,” Levin teases. “But you can tell yourself. If this starts with The Wild Hunt, the track is laid from there in the comic books where you could go.”

The Hellboy reboot is set to draw inspiration from perennial Hellboy hits like Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, and two sets of inter-connecting mini-series in The Storm and The Fury. If the movie followed the comic mythos, a direct sequel would likely deal with the death of Big Red in the fan-favorite Hellboy in Hell storyline. When it comes to David Harbour‘s take on Hellboy, writer Mike Mignola says the version is a more adult and “grown up.”

“In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film],” Mignola mentions. “This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy’s been out in the world. He’s not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He’s an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult.”

“So you’ve got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn’t have with Ron because it was played so differently,” the writer elaborates. “[With Harbour’s Hellboy] there’s a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role.”

