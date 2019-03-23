‘Hellboy’ Tickets Now On Sale

It’s officially Hellboy Day, a holiday celebrating Big Read and his wide supporting cast of characters from the Dark Horse stable. To celebrate, the team at Lionsgate officially announced that tickets for the movie have now be made available for purchase ahead of its April 12th release.

In a post to the movie’s official social media platforms, the movie studio revealed earlier today that tickets can be purchased through the medium you typically purchase your tickets, whether it be Fandango or directly through the cinema.

#HellboyDay is here, and tickets are now on sale! Get your advanced tickets today to receive a free digital #Hellboy graphic novel! https://t.co/nqoT92skkG pic.twitter.com/Uu5W9g79JE — Hellboy (@HellboyMovie) March 23, 2019

The film marks a reboot of the franchise after Guillermo del Toro chose not to move forward with a third installment. Hellboy creator Mike Mignola previously teased that this new iteration is much different than the two previous movies — with David Harbour‘s (Stranger Things) take on the character much more adult that Ron Pearlman’s more adolescent tone.

“In the del Toro films, Hellboy is kind of penned up, and kept secret, and that is not what we have here [in the upcoming film]. This is truer to the comic, in that Hellboy’s been out in the world. He’s not a top-secret, hidden away guy. He’s an out-there-in-the-world, functioning, working adult.”

“So you’ve got that working stiff, been there, done that vibe with Harbour, that you just couldn’t have with Ron because it was played so differently. [With Harbour’s Hellboy] there’s a little bit more angsty, find-your-place-in-the-world, a frustration with his role.”

The film has officially been rated R and judging by the red band trailer previously released, it plans to take full advantage of its rating with all kinds of blood, gore, and swearing.

Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th. What have been your thoughts of the two trailers so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation on Twitter by hitting me up at @AdamBarnhardt to talk all things Hellboy!

