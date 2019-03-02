‘Hellboy’ Trailer Introduces Classic Comics Character

When the red band trailer dropped for Hellboy, it gave fans an extended look at both the film’s titular character (David Harbor) and Nimue the Blood Queen (Milla Jovovich). Outside of the main characters, another character from deep in the Hellboy mythos made a quick cameo appearance, sure to excite long-time fans of the Right Hand of Doom.

As the trailer began winding down, two quick shots showed Baba Yaga and her iconic chicken leg house. First appearing in the Hellboy storyline Wake the Devil (1996), the witch has been a long-time foe of Big Red’s. It should be noted that Baba Yaga did come to the aid of Hellboy during The Storm and the Fury, a story in which she helped lead Hellboy to Nimue’s stronghold. Coincidentally enough, the upcoming Hellboy reboot is said to draw inspiration from The Storm and the Fury in addition to Darkness Calls and The Wild Hunt.

The red band trailer is chock full of violence and gore, showing that Lionsgate wasn’t afraid to push the boundaries on their R-rated reboot. Harbour previously spoke to the movie’s rating, saying the flick was going to deal with “complicated subjects” that would pad that R rating even more.

“It goes R not for reasons of nudity,” Harbour explained. “It goes R for a bit of gore and horror, but also a bit of just the mature aspect of it, the mature themes of it. Just that we’re dealing with complicated subjects.”

“There’s really a sense that you’re actually killing things, even if they are giants or monsters,” the actor said in a different interview. “You’re chopping their heads off, you’re bathing in their blood and you’re feeling the complex feelings of actually cutting the heart out of another thing. We’re taking the time to deal with the fact that Hellboy is a killer. He’s a weapon.”

Hellboy hits theaters April 12th.

Did you catch Baba Yaga in the latest Hellboy trailer? What other surprise characters do you think they’ll add to the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or join the conversation online by hitting me up on Twitter at @AdamBarnhardt!

