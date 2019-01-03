Ron Perlman Trolls ‘Hellboy’ Reboot With ‘Anchorman’ Meme

Ron Perlman has addressed the upcoming Hellboy reboot countless times, to the point that he clearly never wants to have to address questions about the project again. However, the actor couldn’t help but share a meme about the new film being devoid of his presence, which used a line delivered by Steve Carell in Anchorman.

In addition to sharing the meme, Perlman added the comment, “I would never be so ungentlemanly as to comment on this. So… NO COMMENT! (Although that sh-t’s funny AF).”

When the trailer for the David Harbour-starring reboot debuted, Perlman reposted a mini-trailer posted by Netflix which advertised that the original film was currently streaming. This new film landing in theaters without any connection to Perlman has caused fans to wonder if, now that this comic book character has been laid to rest, if any other superheroes could be on the horizon. Unfortunately for fans, the actor doesn’t see that happening anytime soon.

“Well, I’m not much of a comic book dude, so I don’t know who’s really out there,” Perlman shared with ComicBook.com about his interest in other superheroes. “I didn’t find Hellboy, Guillermo [del Toro] found Hellboy and Guillermo just introduced Hellboy to me and infused me with his boyish fanboy obsession with the character. That’s what got me through that one. No, there’s no comic book character that I have identified that I’m dying to play. Plus, I don’t know if, at 68, I should even be educating the notion of superheroes anymore.”

In addition to playing the character in two live-action films, Perlman has also voiced the character in animated projects. Fans might be disappointed that he’s left Hellboy behind, but the character’s creator teased what to expect from Harbour’s interpretation.

“[David Harbour’s Hellboy is] a little bit more dramatic,” Mike Mignola shared with IGN. “There’s a different edge. [Ron Perlman] was very smooth as Hellboy, and there’s a whole different love interest vibe with Ron’s thing. Ron was almost playing this kind of old adolescent. And Harbour plays a grittier Hellboy, and a bit more explosive, emotionally.”

The new Hellboy hits theaters on April 12th.

