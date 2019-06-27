Henry Cavill Cast as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes Movie

After playing Superman on the big screen for three live-action feature films, Henry Cavill is now looking to take on yet another iconic character. No, not James Bond. Cavill has signed on to play beloved detective Sherlock Holmes in a new film from Legendary, Enola Holmes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill will join the film as Sherlock Holmes, older brother of main character Enola, who is being played by Millie Bobby Brown. Helena Bonham Carter is set to play Enola’s mother. The film is based on the Enola Holmes Mysteries book series by Nancy Springer, which tells the story of the teenage detective. The series kicked off in 2006 with The Case of the Missing Marquees and spans six novels in all.

Harry Bradbeer is set to direct Enola Holmes, with a script from Jack Thorne. This adaptation features a missing teen whose father has been murdered.

Legendary is producing the film alongside Brown and her sister Paige under their PCMA Productions banner. Alex Garcia and Ali Mendes will be working with the project for Legendary.

Cavill has been very busy as of late. Since 2013, the actor played Superman/Clark Kent in three total films for DC and Warner Bros.: Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. He appeared in last year’s action sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout opposite Tom Cruise, and recently completed filming on Netflix’s television adaptation of The Witcher.

There have been conflicting reports as to what the future holds for Cavill and Superman. Some reports said he had left the popular role, while he and his representatives have denied such claims. Either way, there are currently no Superman projects in development.

