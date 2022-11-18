Henry Cavill's Return as Superman Reportedly Not a Done Deal

Henry Cavill's return to DC Films might not be as set in stone as it first appeared. The Wrap's Umberto Gonzalez says that there could be some snags in having the Superman actor back in the fold. Of course, tons of fans were happy to see the star appear near the end of Black Adam. But, according to publication's reporting, there is no writer or director attached to the project at the moment. And, if that weren't enough, there isn't a formal deal for Cavill to continue wearing the cape and tights under the DC Comics banner.

An insider says that James Gunn and Peter Safran are hard at work getting the DCU's timeline together. It seems like Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav's plan for the franchise is to have one big interconnected story. While that sounds nice on paper, ask Marvel how hard it is to corral so many disparate elements into a pleasing timeline. The idea is very daunting and could get even more so if they don't figure out what to do with Cavill

The Path Forward for Superman and Cavill

DC Comics' Dan Jurgens joined Comicbook Nation recently to discuss how positive the response to the Superman inclusion has been. It feels like a new day for the character, provided they actually sign a deal.

"I think Henry Cavill really does this great Superman where he personifies the character. Part of it is, people have always asked me about drawing Superman, and what is entailed in that: One the things I talk about is Superman having a certain sense of presence on the page – that if he's in a room with the Justice League, he should be a figure of attention. He should have almost kind of a sense of nobility about him – but not one that is terribly assuming like he's trying to put on airs," Jurgens explained. "And I think Henry Cavill captures that and is able to portray that onscreen in a natural way so you don't even know he's doing it, it's just there. It works on almost a subliminal level. So I think it's fantastic, and I certainly look forward to seeing a lot more of him in the suit."

