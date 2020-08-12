Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Tops List of Highest Paid Actors For Second Year

Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Measuring salaries from June 2019 through June 2020, Forbes reports that Johnson earned $87.5 million. While that's a relatively small pay decrease for Johnson from the previous year, where he earned $89 million, it's still $16 million more than the next highest-paid actor in the industry, Ryan Reynolds. Johnson's income is drawn primarily from the film Jumanji: The Next Level hitting theaters, Red Notice on Netflix, and his Project Rock line of athletic wear at Under Armour. Johnson doesn't look to be slowing down in the near future. One of his upcoming projects includes the long-gestating Black Adam movie.

"Black Adam has been with me for over 10 years now," Johnson told fans during a Q&A. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."

Keep reading to see the 10 highest-paid actors of the year.