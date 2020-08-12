Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Tops List of Highest Paid Actors For Second Year
Dwayne Johnson is once again the highest-paid actor in Hollywood. Measuring salaries from June 2019 through June 2020, Forbes reports that Johnson earned $87.5 million. While that's a relatively small pay decrease for Johnson from the previous year, where he earned $89 million, it's still $16 million more than the next highest-paid actor in the industry, Ryan Reynolds. Johnson's income is drawn primarily from the film Jumanji: The Next Level hitting theaters, Red Notice on Netflix, and his Project Rock line of athletic wear at Under Armour. Johnson doesn't look to be slowing down in the near future. One of his upcoming projects includes the long-gestating Black Adam movie.
"Black Adam has been with me for over 10 years now," Johnson told fans during a Q&A. "And that gives you an idea of how passionate I am with this project, how passionate our Seven Bucks is about this project. Warner Brothers, New Line Cinema, DC, they have been so incredibly supportive over the years. This has been over 10 years. In 2008, we started talking about this, so it has required a patience by all of us as partners and I am a much different man and an actor than I was 10 years ago."
1. Dwayne Johnson
Johnson's biggest film of 2019 was the sequel Jumanji: The Next Level. He also drew money from Red Notice on Netflix and his Project Rock line with Under Armour.
2. Ryan Reynolds
Reynolds was a big get for Netflix's Michael Bay action flick, 6 Underground.
3. Mark Wahlberg
Wahlberg's biggest check this year came from Spenser Confidential.
4. Ben Affleck
Affleck made his return to the big screen in The Way Back and The Last Thing He Wanted.
5. Vin Diesel
Though Fast and Furious 9 was delayed, Vin Diesel received a producer credit on Fast and Furious Spy Races.
6. Akshay Kumar
The Bollywood actor had three movies debut in 2019, including Kesari and Mission Mangal.
7. Lin-Manuel Miranda
The breakout Broadway composer finally saw his hit Hamilton brought to the masses via Disney+ in 2020.
8. Will Smith
Smith pulled double duty in the action film Gemini Man. He also added his voice to the animated feature Spies in Disguise.
9. Adam Sandler
Sandler was notoriously snubbed by the Academy for his role in Uncut Gems.
