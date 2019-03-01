‘Captain America’ Star Frank Grillo Cast in ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Sequel With Ryan Reynolds

Yet another Marvel movie star is joining the ranks of the Hitman’s Bodyguard franchise, as Frank Grillo has signed on to board the coming sequel.

Variety announced Grillo’s casting on Friday, confirming that he will join the series’ three returning stars – Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackon, Salma Hayek – for The Hitman’s Bodyguard’s Wife. Grillo, known amongst comic fans as the MCU’s Crossbones, will take on the role of an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters in order to prevent a cyber attack on Europe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Patrick Hughes will return to direct the sequel, with a script once again penned by Tom O’Connor. The first Hitman’s Bodyguard was a solid earner for Lionsgate, pulling in more than $176 million worldwide. This follow-up will continue the story of Reynolds’ Michael Bryce and is expected to begin filming in March.

Grillo is no stranger to action franchises, as he’s become known as a go-to presence in the genre. He became a fan-favorite bad guy in the Marvel Cinematic Universe for his turn as Crossbones in Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, though he was killed in the opening scene of the latter. There are plenty of Marvel fans still disappointed by his on-screen death, feeling that it came too soon. However, Grillo has mentioned that he will somehow appear in Avengers: Endgame, though that has never been confirmed.

The actor is also known for his work in the Purge franchise, starring in The Purge: Anarchy and The Purge: Election Year. In 2018, Grillo appeared in the films Reprisal and Donnybrook.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new X-Men: Dark Phoenix trailer, Will Smith breaking up with the Suicide Squad, & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!