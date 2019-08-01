Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Nearly Included Direct “Justice for Han” Reference

Though there’s a lot of love for the Fast & Furious franchise out there, plenty of fans are still seeking Justice for Han. Characters die in movies all the time, but the problem with Han’s death in Tokyo Drift (slash Fast & Furious 6) is that his killer, Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, has suddenly become part of the Furious family. Not only is he a hero in the franchise now, but he’s co-leading his own spinoff film with Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs this weekend.

It seems strange that a villain could murder someone in cold blood and then immediately be welcomed into the dead character’s family like nothing ever happened. It has yet to be addressed on-screen but it’s not being ignored by the franchise writers. Chris Morgan has already stated publicly that Justice for Han is coming and, as it turns out, there was almost a foundation of resolution in Hobbs & Shaw.

During an interview with Uproxx, writer Drew Pearce mentioned that he worked on ways to address Shaw and Han in the new spinoff film, but it didn’t end up working this time around.

“I mean, it’s a thing I brought up a lot,” Pearce said. “But there were a couple of ways that we nearly addressed it and then chose not to. I think the baby step to doing that was finding this backstory for Shaw that went some distance to explaining his transition, from the first time we meet him in the franchise, to him being one of our heroes. And I think that was really interesting working with Statham really closely on that, which I did because he had questions about who Shaw was. You know? And so we sat down and we kind of worked him out. And with that, I think, came a real focusing of Shaw’s voice, which is partly Statham’s voice, but it’s also trying to work out where he comes from.

“I wanted him to have a hard military background, but he feels like he’s that guy, you know? Again, in buddy cop style, you want two people with very different physical and philosophical approaches to life who learn just a tiny bit from each other and get better for it. You’re leaving money on the table character-wise if you don’t lean into that little bit in a buddy movie.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw arrives in theaters this weekend.

