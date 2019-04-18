New ‘Hobbs and Shaw’ Trailer Released

When The Rock makes a promise, The Rock keeps that promise. Such is the case in the ring, as well as on social media. Earlier this week, Dwayne Johnson had some exciting news for fans of the Fast & Furious franchise, revealing that a new trailer for his Hobbs & Shaw spinoff film would be arriving on Thursday. Well Thursday is finally upon us and the new trailer is here. It’s time to bask in all of its ridiculous glory.

The trailer, which you can watch in the video above, highlights the absolutely insane world of this Fast & Furious offshoot. Johnson and co-stars Jason Statham and Idris Elba turn the heat up to eleven, and it’s every bit as ridiculous as we hoped. Check it out!

“In 3 days the new Hobbs & Shaw trailer drops,” Johnson wrote in a tweet on Monday. “I think you’re gonna like it..k, bye.”

This spinoff, the first of the Fast & Furious franchise, focuses on the characters of Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), who just met in the most recent film in the series. It was clear almost instantly that the two had a ton of chemistry on-screen, so it’s no surprise that their own movie was almost immediately given the green light. It also helps that the two actors are bonafide stars in their own right.

Johnson and Statham are joined by Idris Elba, who takes on the role of the super-powered villain, Brixton. Also joining the cast are Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis, Eddie Marsan, Stephanie Vogt, and Roman Reigns.

While this will open up a new chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, but it does mean that Hobbs won’t be back in the next film in the main series. Johnson confirmed at Sundance earlier this year that he wouldn’t be a part of Fast & Furious 9.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

What did you think of the new Hobbs & Shaw trailer? Are you excited for the new movie? Let us know in the comments!

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd.

