Keanu Reeves Reportedly Has Role In Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

The first Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw seems to have a big bad hidden up its sleeve. Starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, Hobbs & Shaw is set to see Idris Elba portray the villain referred to as “Black Superman.” However, Elba’s character doesn’t seem to be the main big bad of the movie as a new report indicates Keanu Reeves will be in a man behind the curtain type of role.

“Like Cipher before, there will be a new background baddie pulling the strings for the new, odd couple offset from the main franchise,” ThatHashtagShow reports. “That villain will be none other than Keanu Reeves.” The report credits sources close to the publication.

This spinoff, the first of the Fast & Furious franchise, focuses on the characters of Luke Hobbs (Johnson) and Deckard Shaw (Statham), who just met in the most recent film in the series. It was clear almost instantly that the two had a ton of chemistry on-screen, so it’s no surprise that their own movie was almost immediately given the green light. It also helps that the two actors are bonafide stars in their own right.

Johnson and Statham are joined by Idris Elba, who takes on the role of the super-powered villain, Brixton. Also joining the cast are Eiza Gonzalez, Vanessa Kirby, Cliff Curtis, Eddie Marsan, Stephanie Vogt, and Roman Reigns.

While this will open up a new chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise, but it does mean that Hobbs won’t be back in the next film in the main series. Johnson confirmed at Sundance earlier this year that he wouldn’t be a part of Fast & Furious 9.

“The plan has always been for the Fast and Furious universe to grow and expand,” Johnson explained. “As of now, we’re not in Fast 9 because they’re getting ready to start shooting. But who knows with Fast 10 and down the road, you never know. Because look, at the end of the day, the truth is, there’s unfinished business between Hobbs and Dom. It’s unfinished.”

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is set to hit theaters on August 2nd.

