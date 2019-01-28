‘Hobbs & Shaw’ Trailer to Air During Super Bowl

The Fast & Furious spinoff film Hobbs & Shaw is one of the most highly-anticipated action movies of 2019, which makes it only appropriate that the film debuts its first trailer during one of the most highly-anticipated events of the year: the Super Bowl.

According to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson himself, the first Hobbs & Shaw trailer will be dropping during Super Bowl LIII between the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams:

This Instagram post teasing ‘the biggest showdown in Fast & Furious history’ got attention thanks to its big boasts, but there was some extra excitement for fans when The Rock responded to one fan’s impatient inquiry with the following:

“😂Patience my man, the trailer is coming… Super Bowl 🏟”

Hobbs & Shaw will see The Rock’s Fast and Furious lawman Luke Hobbs having to partner with his former rival Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) in order to take down a new threat: terrorist mastermind Brixton, who will be played by Idris Elba. This first F&F spinoff will widen out the universe of the films, introducing Vanessa Kirby as Hattie Shaw, Deckard and Owen’s MI6 agent sister; Eiza Gonzalez as Femme Fatale character “Madam M”; and WWE star Roman Reigns as Ai-Kae Hobbs, Luke’s brother.

Hobbs & Shaw is just one reason that Fast & Furious fans have to excited this year. Marvel movie writers Geneva Robertson-Dworet (Captain Marvel) and Nicole Pearlman (Guardians of the Galaxy) are now attached to the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff film, while it was recently confirmed by Vin Diesel that the franchise’s main storyline will continue as Fast & Furious 9 starts production this year.

What’s funny about this rapid expansion of the Fast & Furious franchise is that it seems to be competitive in the sense that The Rock and Vin Diesel aren’t really on good terms, and seem to be snatching up their own corners of the franchise to now occupy. It will be interesting to see whether Hobbs & Shaw can steal some major thunder from F&F9 – and how long the latter franchise continues to go if these spinoffs start ruling the box office.

Super Bowl LIII takes place on Sunday, February 3rd.

Hobbs & Shaw has wrapped production. It hits theaters on July 26th. Fast & Furious 9 starts production in a few weeks, and is slated for released on April 10th, 2020.