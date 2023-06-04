Hocus Pocus 3 Confirmed by Disney Boss

Disney's Hocus Pocus spent nearly 30 years growing into a Halloween classic. The box office returns when the film was first released didn't immediately make Hocus Pocus a success. However, the film is now a staple of spooky season, and a 2022 sequel from the House of Mouse broke streaming records for Disney+ when it made its debut. Given all of the love for Hocus Pocus 2, it should come as no surprise that Disney is officially moving forward with a third installment in the franchise.

Disney executive Sean Bailey is in charge of the company's live-action studio, so he's over films like The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan & Wendy, and Hocus Pocus 2. During a recent profile with the New York Times, Bailey talked about the different projects his studios has in development. On the list is Hocus Pocus 3, which is definitely happening.

There are no other details regarding Hocus Pocus 3 at the moment, other than the fact that it's actually moving forward. One would have to assume that another Hocus Pocus movie would obviously star the trio of Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. When asked about a third installment by E! News earlier this year, Midler said she was "not sure" if it was happening or not.

In addition to the original trio of witches, Hocus Pocus 2 also featured the return of Billy Butcherson, once again played by Doug Jones.

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones told Collider. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!' Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers. That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."

