Hocus Pocus Star Excited for Third Film, Open to Making a Return

Last year's Hocus Pocus 2 might have brought back the Sanderson sisters and stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, but the storyline opted not to bring back the teen-aged stars from the original movie, though with a third film officially on the way, original star Omri Katz is not only excited for the trilogy, he's also open to reprising his role. A third film was only just confirmed earlier this week and no plot details have been teased about the picture, so it's entirely unknown what the third entry will explore, while it was made quite clear ahead of the release of Hocus Pocus 2 that the project avoided bringing back the heroes from the 1993 film.

"I'm excited for the new film!" Katz shared via email with Entertainment Weekly. "Glad to see this franchise gain its popularity 30 years later."

Hocus Pocus 2 introduced audiences to a new group of teens who tangled with the Sanderson sisters, with the sisters themselves seemingly being defeated in the film's conclusion. Were a third film to try to pivot away from the iconic figures, it would allow more room for Katz and his other costars to make an appearance.

"Yes, I would return if Disney approached me," Katz confirmed of a comeback. "It would be an honor to return, hopefully with some of my fellow castmates, and make a fun addition to the franchise!"

When the first film landed in theaters, it failed to make much of an impact, as the Halloween-centric storyline wasn't a major hit when it premiered in July of 1993. Additionally, Jurassic Park had landed in theaters just weeks earlier, a project that dominated the box-office charts all summer.

In subsequent years, the film's release on home video, partnered with frequent showings on Disney-owned networks, saw the fan base grow. Not only did the original audience revisit the campy classic later in life, but younger audiences were similarly drawn into the experience.

The launch of Disney+ provided a massive audience for the sequel, but with an adaptation of Disney's Haunted Mansion earning a theatrical release this summer, it's possible a Hocus Pocus 3 could make a theatrical debut.

Stay tuned for updates on Hocus Pocus 3.

