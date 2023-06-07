Hocus Pocus 3 Bringing Back Former Writer and Director

A third Hocus Pocus was only confirmed just earlier this week, with TheWrap reporting today that Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo would be returning to develop the third installment in the series. Due to the writers' strikes, it's unlikely that the project will earn substantial development anytime soon, though the collaborative process on last year's sequel was seemingly a success for the duo to be recruited to return. Story details about the upcoming third entry have yet to be revealed, as last year's film introduced audiences to an all-new group of teen-aged heroes.

The biggest question audiences had about a Hocus Pocus 2 was whether the original trio of Sanderson sisters, as played by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, would be returning for the follow-up movie, with all three ultimately reprising their roles. While the trio of stars have previously expressed interest in returning for a third entry, we don't yet know if that's the plan for the project.

When the original film landed in theaters in the summer of 1993, it earned a relatively underwhelming response, with subsequent years seeing adults and kids alike grow more passionate about the cult classic. Despite taking nearly three decades to get a sequel, Midler previously expressed how envious she was that her peers had franchises to take part in.

"I'm envious of other actors who have franchises, and I was hoping for a sequel to First Wives Club, but we never got that. After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I've always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once. The fact that we got to do this finally, after 30 years of promoting the idea, I'm glad we got to do it. I'd love to have a franchise -- especially a character I love playing," Midler revealed to Entertainment Weekly back in September ahead of the sequel's release. "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship. It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"

Stay tuned for updates on Hocus Pocus 3.

Are you excited for a third film? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!