Hollywood Stars & Celebrities Pay Tribute To Rob Reiner: “One of the Greatest Directors”

TMZ has reported that director Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, have died following a police presence at their Los Angeles home. According to TMZ, the Reiners were found dead together in their home on December 14, both with injuries consistent with knife wounds. Reiner, who began his career as a writer and actor in 1967, went on to find fame both on screen and behind the camera. After serving as Steve Martin’s writing partner on The Smothers Brothers, Reiner rose to prominence with a regular role on the sitcom All in the Family before finding global success as a director with his debut movie, This is Spinal Tap.

The death of Rob Reiner has seen many of his appreciators and former collaborators take to social media to pay tribute to the Hollywood legend. These have included several famous names and faces, with actors, directors, writers, and even former presidents offering their sympathies to the Reiner family. Many also took the opportunity to share their own experiences working with or meeting Reiner, painting a heartwarming picture of the late director.

Tributes Pour In For Rob Reiner & Wife Michele

As a director, Reiner directed two Stephen King movies, and the legendary horror author shared a short message describing the director as a “wonderful friend, political ally, and brilliant filmmaker”. Actor John Cusack simply called Reiner a “great man”, while Josh Gad shared a touching tribute to Reiner and wife Michele, describing them as “two of the most kind and caring souls you could ever imagine”, adding, “[Reiner] cared so much for those who had no voices. This loss is devastating. I cannot express how much this hurts. Love you Rob and Michelle. Thank you for all you gave us.”

Rob Reiner was one of my favorite directors. He made some of the most formative movies for my generation. He came out form behind a huge comedic shadow of the great Carl Reiner and being a tv actor to being a a great director who made an incredible run of… — Ben Stiller (@BenStiller) December 15, 2025

Ben Stiller, another star whose career in comedy has included acting, writing, and directing, cited Reiner as an inspiration to him in his own work. Additionally, former President Barack Obama penned an emotional tribute to the late director, celebrating his achievements in his career while also touching on Reiner’s strength of character and kindness. It’s another example of just how much Reiner’s work left an impression on fans around the world.

Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob’s achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen. But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 15, 2025

Rob Reiner Will Be Remembered As One Of Hollywood’s Greatest Directors

Reiner’s career features some of the best movies in living memory. As well as the outrageously funny This is Spinal Tap, Reiner helmed When Harry Met Sally, Stand by Me, The Princess Bride, Misery, and A Few Good Men. Despite his strong talent for writing and bringing comedic stories to life, Reiner clearly demonstrated his capacity to adapt to any genre, delivering big-screen hits that were beloved by all.

The outpouring of grief and love amid reports of Reiner’s death is tragic, but it also speaks to how beloved he was. The number of Hollywood stars and legends who have already paid tribute to Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, is an indication of the director’s influence and the effect that his movies had on everybody they touched. As a director, writer, and actor, Rob Reiner will be fondly remembered for generations to come.

