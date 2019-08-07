Home Alone Fans Are Not Happy About Disney Rebooting The Franchise

Disney had quite a few things to talk about during their Q3 earning’s call, and that included the bombshell that its upcoming Disney+ streaming service will feature reimaginings of Home Alone, Night at the Museum, and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. That first one is the biggest revelation, as the first two films in the series are classics in many fan’s eyes, and will always be linked to stars Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci, and Daniel Stern. Now it seems Disney wants to take a go at re-imagining that franchise for a new audience and some fans aren’t thrilled with the prospect of what that might mean.

There are a variety of issues some fans have with the idea of a reboot, but most of them seem to fall into 2 different categories. The first one is a complaint we’ve seen a lot regarding some of Disney’s recent output, that being the amount of live-action remakes they’ve released in theaters. That most recently include Aladdin, The Lion King, and Dumbo.

The second category is regarding the original film’s premise, where a family goes on vacation only to leave one of the children behind and to their own devices until they realize it and try and get back to him over the holidays. As some are pointing out, that plays out far differently in this age of technology we live in, which features a host of services and apps that would likely mean they could find a way to contact Kevin and get him taken care of until they could return home.

You can see some of the reactions below.

Disney’s recycled movie ideas are getting worse and worse…. — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) August 7, 2019

Home Alone, which I don’t think should be remade, would not be the same unless based in the 90s. Kevin could literally get anything to the house delivered, charge to his parents card, and the parents could face time him to check on him. The premise doesn’t work today. Leave it be — Bret Cash (@Crash30SG1) August 7, 2019

Kid gets forgotten at home. kid goes on WhatsApp. hi mum you forgot me at home…then what? — oldeuropeanculture (@serbiaireland) August 7, 2019

Not everything needs a remake. Films are works of art. Imagine they Disney said hey the Mona Lisa is great but everyone has seen it already. Lets remake the Mona Lisa. People would be like WTF you cant remake a painting. pic.twitter.com/M3an8bgZyQ — loanerbrain (@loanerbrain) August 7, 2019

Home Alone 1 & 2 are classic- were never the same without Macaulay Leave them Alone — Remy S (@Rambo_0784) August 7, 2019

No, Home alone is a classic. My children’s classic. Leave it alone! Know when to stop remakes. — Lucy (@politicolucy) August 7, 2019

