Even ‘Home Alone’s Macaulay Culkin Thought ‘Angels With Filthy Souls’ Was a Real Movie

If you’ve ever watched Home Alone in your life (which we’re going to assume you have), you’ve likely got one of the lines from the film ingrained in your memory. In the film, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin) watches a gangster movie called Angels With Filthy Souls, and the main character utters the iconic sentence, “Keep the change, ya filthy animal,” before unloading a machine gun on the man he’s speaking to.

While it may feel like a genuine black-and-white gangster movie, Angels With Filthy Souls isn’t actually real, and the scenes you see in Home Alone were shot specifically for that movie, and nothing outside of those scenes exists. Come to find out, there are a ton of people who had no idea Angels With Filthy Souls wasn’t an actual movie, including the Home Alone star himself.

On Christmas Day, Seth Rogen broke the news to his followers and fellow celebrities by saying that he never knew the secret behind Filthy Souls.

“My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie.”

My entire childhood, I thought the old timey movie that Kevin watches in Home Alone (Angels With Filthy Souls) was actually an old movie. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) December 25, 2018

Several celebrities, including Captain America himself, Chris Evans, took to Twitter to express how surprised they were upon seeing Rogen’s tweet. Of all the responses to this tweet however, the best has to go to Macaulay Culkin, who jokes that he had no idea about the movie either, even though he was the first to ever see the clip.

On the day after Christmas, Culkin quoted Rogen’s tweet and simply said, “Me too!”

In all likelihood, Culkin knew the movie wasn’t real before this year. Though it isn’t super surprising to think that he went for much of his childhood not knowing the secret behind what was happening. As a kid actor, he wouldn’t have been involved in all of the behind-the-scenes work that went into the movie, so he’d have no way of knowing Filthy Souls was fake unless someone told him.

