Home Alone Star Admits They Haven’t Seen It Since 1990 (But Still Has One Thing Memorized)

Actor Daniel Stern, known around the world for his role as a bumbling burglar Marv in Home Alone, recently confessed People that he hasn’t seen the film since it was released back in 1990. While it may come as a shock to many fans that Stern has had no interest in revisiting the film that’s become mandatory holiday viewing for countless audiences, no one can blame him for not being interested in watching himself get injured over and over again. Speaking to the outlet, he revealed: “I’ve seen clips. I’ve seen it pop up. Or like, they have highlights when you turn on the TV, I turn on the TV and there I am falling on the toys or something. But yeah, I mean, what, am I going to hunker down and watch me? I love the movie. It’s tremendous. I know the script inside and out.”

Besides, Stern’s refusal to return to past work is a major part of his creative process. The actor revealed to People that “Once I’m done with them, they’re not dead … Creatively, they’re done. I need to go to the next one. My head is totally forward on the next thing I’m making. And by the time the movie comes out, that was a year ago, and it is great, but I don’t want to go back. I did it. I shot it. I know it. The script was good. That scene went that way. And I’ll see it once and go, yeah, that was good… I just go forward.” While Stern’s acting has become more sparse in recent years, he remains artistically active creating statues when not working as a cattle farmer, living a life that’s far more honest than that of his Wet Bandit counterpart.

Directed by Chris Columbus (Mrs. Doubtfire, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief) and written by the late great John Hughes (Sixteen Candles, The Breakfast Club, Weird Science, Ferris Bueller’s Day Off), fans immediately took the hilarious yet heartwarming story of a young boy played by Macaulay Culkin who’s accidentally left home alone during Christmas, and forced to take on a couple of determined burglars. It was followed up with multiple sequels, including the almost-as-beloved Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and the increasingly abysmal Home Alone 3, Home Alone 4: Taking Back the House, The Holiday Heist, and Home Sweet Home Alone.

Even today, the original Home Alone continues to spark the imaginations of children. Unsurprisingly, one of those children who was enchanted by the film is none other than Culkin’s three-year-old son Dakota who has some adorable – if somewhat odd – memories of the classic Christmas flick. Culkin told E! News that “He thinks he’s Kevin. I’m like, ‘Do you remember going down the stairs on the sled?’ He’s like, ‘Mmhmm, yep. Sure do.’ I’m like, ‘Do you remember when he had yellow hair?’ And he’s like, ‘Uh-huh, yep.’” While many children aspire to follow in their parent’s footsteps, it’s pretty rare when they claim to have already done so.