Honey I Shrunk the Kids Reboot in the Works With Josh Gad Starring

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was one of those high-concept films of the ’90s era that still retains a passionate cult-following – but it’s also been a property that seemed perfectly suited for a modern reboot. Well, after a long wait, it seems that patient fans are finally about to get what they’ve wanted (sort of), as Honey, I Shrunk the Kids is reportedly headed back to the big screen!

A new exclusive report claims that Walk Disney Pictures is in development of a reboot of Honey, I Shrunk the Kids, with Frozen star Josh Gad set to star. Here are the details that /Film has to share:

“The plan is for the movie to be set about three decades after the 1989 original, with Gad set to play the grown-up version of scientist and inventor Wayne Szalinski’s son, Nick Szalinski. The new movie, which will be titled Shrunk, will be a reboot of the original film, but positioned as a “legecyequel,” which means it will exist in the same world and continue the overall storyline. And yes, Nick Szalinski accidentally shrinks his kids, which kickstarts the story of the film.”

The original 1989 film by Captain America: The First Avenger director Joe Johnston saw comedic actor Rick Moranis (Ghostbusters) as the aforementioned Wayne Szalinski, a struggling scientist who stumbles upon the invention of a shrinking machine. The plot takes a twist when Wayne’s kids and Nick and Amy, as well as neighbor kids Russ and Ron, all accidentally get shrunk down, and must venture from the jungle-like expanse of the Szalinski back yard, back to the house.

Honey, I Shrunk the Kids was Disney’s highest-grossing live-action film for fives years running, spawning two sequels, and a TV series spinoff that ran from the late ’90s to early ’00s. /Film makes the pointed note that this Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot is being developed for actual theatrical release, not the Disney+ service, as some speculated about a year ago. That makes sense: Disney can use the vast improvements in film technology to make this reboot into a novel visual experience for the theater. Or, they can just brake out the process Marvel already uses for its Ant-Man films, and go nuts. Shrunk would definitely appeal to families whose parents grew up with the original – and Josh Gad has been looking for a franchise to anchor as lead. This one could be it.

