Horizon: An American Saga — Chapter 1 Gets Streaming Premiere Date

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 was released in theaters in June, and the film marked the latest from Kevin Costner. The Oscar-winner directed and starred in the film, which is expected to have more installments. The first film didn’t fare well at the box office, which caused Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2 to lose its release date. Meanwhile, Chapter 3 went into production in June. In addition to only earning $34 million worldwide, Chapter 1 also received mixed reviews from critics and audiences. The film is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 49% critics score and 79% audience score. If you want to judge the movie for yourself, you’re in luck, because it’s heading to streaming later this month.

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 will be available to stream on Max starting August 23rd.

“Territory Pictures and New Line Cinema have decided not to release Horizon: Chapter 2 on August 16 in order to give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment of Horizon over the coming weeks, including on PVOD and Max,” a New Line Cinema spokesperson previously explained. “We thank our exhibition partners for their continued support as moviegoers across the U.S. discover the film in its theatrical run.”

“The audience response to Horizon, and enthusiasm for seeing our story continue in Horizon 2, has been incredibly gratifying. Kevin made this film for people who love movies and who wanted to go on a journey. The support that we have received from film fans, and the theater owners, as they experience the first chapter of this saga only serves to reinforce our belief in them and the films that we have made, and we thank them for coming on board for the ride,” a statement from Territory Pictures read. “We welcome the opportunity for that window to be expanded as we know it will only serve to enhance the experience of seeing Horizon 2.”

What Is Horizon: An American Saga About?

Kevin Costner in Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1.

Horizon: An American Saga Chapter 1 and 2 is an epic Western set in the years during the U.S. Civil War. The project is part one of a planned four-part series from the filmmaker, with two movies already filmed and scheduled and then two more in the wings.

Costner stars alongside Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jena Malone, Owen Crow Shoe, Tatanka Means, Ella Hunt, Tim Guinee, Danny Huston, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Will Patton, Georgia MacPhail, Douglas Smith, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jamie Campbell Bower, Alejandro Edda, Wasé Winyan Chief, Michael Anganaro, Angus Macfadyen, Jon Beavers, Alex Nibley, Kathleen Quinlan, Etienne Kellici, Amos Jason Charging Cloud, Bodhi Okuma Linton, Gregory Cruz, James Russo, Jeff Fahey, David O’Hara, Chris Conner, Leroy M. Silva, Bernardo Velasco, Tom Everett, Glynn Turman, Giovanni Ribisi and more.

Stay tuned for more updates about the Horizon: An American Saga films.