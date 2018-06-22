‘Hotel Transylvania 3’ Tracking For Over $40 Million Opening Weekend

Sony’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation looks to kick things off splendidly at the box office in its opening weekend.

The third in the popular franchise, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation takes the crew of Hotel Drac and introduces them to the world of vacation cruises. The film is tracking for a $40 to $45 million opening for the weekend of July 13 – 15, putting it right around the franchise’s sweet spot (via Variety).

By comparison, the first Hotel Transylvania opened to over $42 million while Hotel Transylvania 2 opened to over $48 million. If Hotel Transylvania 3 hits that $44 to $45 mark, it will be right in the middle.

Domestically Hotel Transylvania went on to make $148 million, with a worldwide total of $358 million against an $85 million dollar budget. As for the sequel, it brought in over $169 million with a worldwide total of $473 million against a slightly smaller $80 million. The budget for Hotel Transylvania 3 isn’t known at the moment, but if it can stay the same or go even smaller the third film should be just as profitable for the studio.

Hotel Transylvania 3 opens up against Dwayne Johnson’s Skyscraper, which is expected to bring in around $32 to $40 million in the same period. It also has to deal with leftovers from week’s past, including Avengers: Infinity War, Deadpool 2, Incredibles 2, and Solo: A Star Wars Story.

The film follows Dracula (Adam Sandler), Mavis (Selena Gomez), and Johnny (Andy Samberg) as they take the rest of their family and friends on vacation on the Monster Cruise Ship. It doesn’t take long for Dracula to fall in love with the ship’s captain, but she has a secret, and itis that she’s part of the monster hunting Van Helsing bloodline, and dear old dad isn’t too far off either.

“In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.”

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation releases on July 13.