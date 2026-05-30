Star Wars Finally Answers a Stormtrooper Question We’ve Had for 46 Years

While The Mandalorian and Grogu has been met with mixed reception thus far, there are a number of things that proved notable about the movie. The complaints about the movie being self-contained, meaning that it doesn’t really extend beyond the story of The Mandalorian TV show or have a massive impact on Star Wars movies and TV shows more broadly, are generally true. For some, that’s a grievance, whereas for others, it meant that the movie was just good fun, and that was enough.

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Nevertheless, The Mandalorian and Grogu offered audiences an epic story that incorporated some of the franchise’s most beloved characters (the titular leads, Din Djarin and Grogu, most notably) and brought back some of the best elements of Star Wars movies, from thrilling action sequences to AT-ATs and numerous things in between. Also among the movie’s contributions were some answered questions, even if most were relatively small, and that included an answer to a long-running question about stormtroopers.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Revealed The Full Look Of Snowtrooper Helmets

The Mandalorian and Grogu saw the return of stormtroopers as part of the Imperial Remnant, and that included the traditional stormtroopers as well as the beloved snowtroopers that were first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back. One of the most defining features of snowtroopers, and what differentiates them so clearly from their counterparts visually, is the draped cover around their face, reflective of their suitability for cold weather.

Until The Mandalorian and Grogu, it wasn’t clear what the full helmet looked like under that bit of coverage, although it seemed safe to assume it wasn’t an exact match with traditional stormtrooper masks, as they already seemed longer and less bulky. Finally, The Mandalorian and Grogu has revealed precisely that, with the snowtrooper helmet taking on almost more of a gas mask type look in the bottom half, rather than the traditional base of a stormtrooper helmet.

The Mandalorian And Grogu Wasn’t Perfect, But It Offered Plenty To Fans

As mentioned, The Mandalorian and Grogu didn’t exactly shatter any Star Wars norms or reveal anything major in the larger Star Wars franchise. Although the trailers for The Mandalorian and Grogu had suggested that the movie would have a newfound, deeper focus on the New Republic than what’s been seen before, that wasn’t exactly the case. The New Republic was part of the story, yes, but the movie really remained focused on the titular leads.

Even so, The Mandalorian and Grogu did highlight various things similar to a reveal of what the snowtroopers’ helmets looked like, from what exactly the lingering Imperial ranks looked like at this stage of the Star Wars timeline to what happened to Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt, following his appearance in Star Wars: The Clone Wars. No, The Mandalorian and Grogu was not a perfect movie, but it was a delight to get answers to some of these Star Wars questions.

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