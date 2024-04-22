How Babs Olusanmokun Got Into Character for Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare

The Dune star played one of the few characters created for the movie.

Babs Olusanmokun had the unusual experience of joining The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare -- a movie based on true events, in which stars like Henry Cavill and Cary Elwes played real-world people from the past -- in the part of a character created for the movie. The cool, fashionable Mr. Heron wore fashionable suits in every scene, working closely with Loulou Bontemps, who oversaw wardrobe for the movie. It was likely a lot of fun for Bontemps, too, since Heron dresses pretty differently than most of the rest of the characters who spent much of the movie in World War II-era casual clothes.

Speaking with ComicBook.com about the movie's release, Olusanmokun told us that the wardrobe helped him get into character for the part.

"Loulou is very cool, very supportive, very inspiring, really gives you that energy that, yeah, I look amazing, this is right," Olusanmokun told ComicBook.com. "She helped me craft the look, and picking those suits apart. Of course your costume, if it's the right thing, gives you quite a bit of a character -- how we move in it, how we sit in it, how we walk in it. So meeting Loulou and coming up with a costumes, picking all of them out, gave me a lot of...it propelled me even more into the role."

Here's the official synopsis for The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare:

Based upon recently declassified files of the British War Department and inspired by true events, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is an action-comedy that tells the story of the first-ever special forces organization formed during WWII by UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and a small group of military officials including author Ian Fleming. The top-secret combat unit, composed of a motley crew of rogues and mavericks, goes on a daring mission against the Nazis using entirely unconventional and utterly "ungentlemanly" fighting techniques. Ultimately their audacious approach changed the course of the war and laid the foundation for the British SAS and modern Black Ops warfare.

Directed and co-written for the screen by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes, The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer (Top Gun: Maverick, Pirates of the Caribbean, National Treasure), The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare stars Henry Cavill (Man of Steel, Mission: Impossible – Fallout), Eiza González (Baby Driver), Alan Ritchson (TV's Reacher), Alex Pettyfer (In Time), Hero Fiennes Tiffin (After series), Babs Olusamokun (Dune), Henrique Zaga (Beyond the Universe), Til Schweiger (Inglourious Basterds), with Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) and Cary Elwes (The Princess Bride).

Lionsgate presents, in association with Black Bear, a Jerry Bruckheimer Films / Toff Guy production. Screenplay by Paul Tamasy & Eric Johnson and Arash Amel & Guy Ritchie. Directed by Guy Ritchie.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is in theaters now.