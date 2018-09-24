‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Will Bring Back Dead Character

It has been awhile since Hiccup flew into theaters with his go-to dragon, but that will change soon enough. The folks over at DreamWorks Animation will share the third installment of How to Train Your Dragon with fans before long, and a few details about the sequel have just gone live.

You know, such as the fact that a favorite character will be coming back from the dead. Well, in a manner of speak.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Entertainment Weekly was able to share a few new detail about How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World. The report breaks down new technology used on the long-awaited sequel, but fans have been eyeing the report’s breakdown of Stoick the Vast’s return.

As this report goes, Gerard Butler’s character will make a return to the franchise though he died in the second How to Train Your Dragon movie. While fans may be hoping for a full-on resurrection, it seems that Stoick will only appear through flashbacks to help guide his son as Hiccup become the leader of Berk.

In fact, Entertainment Weekly writes that this third film will play with time more so than its predecessors. The site also detailed an early scene from the movie featuring Stoick that you can read up on below:

“One early but pivotal scene finds Hiccup recalling his (unfathomably adorable) toddler self first hearing Stoick’s tale about a secret home of dragons hidden behind a great waterfall somewhere at the edge of the world. Stoick’s dream was to seal it off and stop the fighting between humans and dragons. Hiccup, however, sees the utopia as a potential new home where the people (and pets) of Berk can safely relocate; he’s proudly, if inadvertently, turned Berk into a bustling Viking metropolis of human-dragon cooperation, but with each dragon Hiccup rescues from trappers, he increases the target on Berk’s back to a less tolerant outside world.”

Finally, the new report says that How to Train Your Dragon 3 will use Stoick to help bolster its overall theme. Director Dean DeBlois told Entertainment Weekly that “the overall theme of the story is letting go, or finding the wisdom to let go,” and Hiccup will help master that lesson with the help of his dearly departed father.

So, will you be tuning into this franchise’s final chapter? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will fly into theaters on March 1, 2019.