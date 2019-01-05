‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’ Debuts With 100% Positive Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

The Rotten Tomatoes score for the upcoming How to Train Your Dragon sequel, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, has been revealed, and it’s currently sitting at the highest-possible number.

More specifically, the film currently has a 100% “fresh” rating, which means that all seven of the critic reviews rank above a certain threshold. This includes reviews from the likes of The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and The Wrap. You can check out all of the reviews, and keep up with the film’s Rotten Tomatoes score, on the review aggregator’s website.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film is just the latest installment in a franchise that began with 2010’s animated film How to Train Your Dragon, which itself was loosely based on a series of books by author Cressida Cowell. How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is expected to serve as the culmination of the franchise, and has certainly been promoted as such, though it’s likely to continue on in some form or another afterwards.

While some have speculated that Hiccup, the main character voiced by Jay Baruchel, could perish in the film, it seems more likely that dragons will die or go into hiding. Writer and director Dean DeBlois has previously addressed the fact that How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World will wrap up the series of films.

“We thought about it for a long time and came up with what we think is a bittersweet way to say goodbye to these characters, but the right way,” DeBlois told Entertainment Weekly. He also teased that the film will end much like the series of books by Cressida Cowell: “You will understand why Hiccup says, as you heard in the trailer, ‘There were dragons when I was a boy.’ And by the end of this film, you’ll have answered the question of what could have happened to them.”

What do you think of the Rotten Tomatoes score? Does it make your more interested in seeing the film in theaters? Let us know in the comments!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to premiere in U.S. theaters on February 22nd.