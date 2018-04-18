‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ Title Announced

Not only is How to Train Your Dragon 3 actually happening, but it’s on the way fairly soon and Dreamworks has finally revealed the official title for the film.

According to a new report from Variety, the third film in the popular franchise has been given the title How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The attendees at this year’s Annecy International Animation Film Festival will be seeing a sneak peek of the film, which is said to be the series’ final installment. Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett, Gerard Butler, and Craig Ferguson are all set to star, and the film is due to hit theaters next year.

In addition to the sneak peek, those attending the festival will learn about the making of the film during a presentation on Dreamworks Animation and the work of How to Train You Dragon director Dean DeBlois. The presentation is set to take place on June 14 at the Bonlieu Theaters.

“As well as being a major artist, Dean DeBlois is a longtime friend of Annecy,” Marcel Jean, artistic director of the Annecy Film Festival, said in a statement. “We are excited to welcome him this year and present his work in a context that will emphasize his great talent. ‘The How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise is closely linked to our festival and this is why we are eager to offer our audience the chance to preview footage from the film.”

The Dreamworks presentation will also include a celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Prince of Egypt, which won an Oscar for Best Original Song, and was the highest grossing non-Disney animated film at the time of its release in 1998.

“Annecy has established itself as the premiere animation festival of the world, and we are extremely honored to be included in its line-up with our first two short films and work-in-progress footage from How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World this year,” Chris deFaria, president of DreamWorks Animation Film Group, said. “It’s always a thrill for our filmmakers and artists to show their work to Annecy’s knowledgeable and appreciative audience.”

The first How to Train Your Dragon film debuted to critical acclaim in 2010 and went on to gross $494 million at the worldwide box office. How to Train Your Dragon 2 debuted four years later to a whopping $621.5 million globally.

Are you excited for a new How to Train Your Dragon movie? What do you think about the new title? Let us know by dropping a comment below!

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is set to hit theaters on March 1, 2019.