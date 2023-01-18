See All the New Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Posters

Tickets are now on sale for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and Marvel Studios has released a series of new posters to hype its February 17th debut in theaters. Marvel already shared a lineup of character posters revealing new looks at Ant-Fam heroes Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton), and the original Ant-Man and Wasp (Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer) — as well as Quantum Realm inhabitants Lord Krylar (Bill Murray) and the reigning time lord Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).

Below, Marvel has assembled even more new Quantumania posters from Real D 3D, Dolby, Screen X, 4DX, Fandango, and IMAX, which will release the movie in the expanded premium format. See all the posters in the gallery below.

Disney describes Quantumania: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible."

Along with Kang — a multiversal Variant of Time Variance Authority creator He Who Remains (Majors) as seen in the first season finale of Disney+'s Loki — Quantumania introduces Quantum Realm inhabitants like telepath Quaz (William Jackson Harper), Veb (David Dastmalchian), freedom fighter Jentorra (Katy O'Brian), and Axia governor Lord Krylar (Murray).

Previous promotional materials teased "the beginning of a new dynasty," hinting at the film's connection to Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (in theaters May 2nd, 2025) and the Multiverse Saga finale, Avengers: Secret Wars (in theaters May 1st, 2026). Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters February 17th.