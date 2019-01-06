How to Watch the Golden Globes Online

Viewers hoping to watch Sunday’s 76th Annual Golden Globes online will be able to live stream the ceremony via NBC Live as well as on the network’s website and app, NBC News reports.

In addition to tuning into NBC Live through an internet connection and subscriptions to cable or satellite providers like Comcast and Optimum, viewers can stream the 2019 Golden Globes through such services as YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Hulu Live TV.

Highlights will also be offered via the Golden Globes Highlights section on Snapchat’s Discover page Sunday night.

Airing live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST, the ceremony celebrates achievement in both film and television, with Marvel Studios blockbuster Black Panther, Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, Disney musical Mary Poppins Returns and awards season darling A Star Is Born up for trophies.

Black Panther is the first-ever superhero film nominated for the biggest prize of the night, the Best Picture — Drama Golden Globe, where it competes against BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, Bohemian Rhapsody and A Star Is Born.

The $1.3 billion grosser is also nominated for Best Original Score (Ludwig Göransson) and Best Original Song (Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s “All the Stars”).

This year’s ceremony will be hosted by first-time MCs Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) and Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), who told The Hollywood Reporter they aim to bring a “looser atmosphere” to the swanky event.

“The Globes are a different room than the Emmys. It’s a little more intimate, it’s a smaller room, people are looser because they’re eating and drinking,” Samberg said.

Both Samberg and Oh added they’ll avoid getting political, with Oh promising instead the hosts “make it an open and safe place for whoever wants to use that platform to speak.”

“I don’t think it’s shallow to 1) have fun and 2) be honestly celebratory. Just the fact that I’m f—ing up there is crazy-pants in a great way. And I’m not interested in [talking about Trump] at all,” Oh said.

“What I’m interested in is pointing to actual real change. I want to focus on that ’cause people can pooh-pooh Hollywood all they want — and there is a lot to pooh-pooh, sure — but we also make culture. How many gazillions of people have seen Black Panther and Crazy Rich Asians? That changes things. Just speaking for my own community, people cried a lot in [Crazy Rich Asians], and it’s not only because it’s a great story and a classic romantic comedy — it is because seeing yourself reflected onscreen is really emotional when you don’t even know that you’re carrying so much grief of never being seen.”