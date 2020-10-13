Howard the Duck Trends After Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Names it as One of His Favorite Movies

2020 is the year of the weird and unexpected, so waking up to strange trends on social media should no longer feel all that surprising. That said, most folks weren't ready to see Howard the Duck as one of the top trending phrases on Twitter early Tuesday morning. There isn't any news regarding the popular Marvel Comics character and no one involved with the movie passed away in the middle of the night. Howard is actually trending thanks to former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson.

Johnson, known for a time as Chad Ochocinco, tweeted a photo of the 1986 Howard the Duck movie on Tuesday morning and revealed a strange fact about himself. Apparently Howard the Duck, a film reviled by critics and many fans, is one of his all-time favorite movies.

I bet y’all can’t name this movie, one of my favorites❓ pic.twitter.com/jzsqk02J3X — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 13, 2020

"I bet y'all can't name this movie, one of my favorites," Johnson wrote on Twitter. Of course, most people can name the movie, and they've been talking about it ever since Johnson first shared the post.

The responses to Howard the Duck trending have been interesting, to say the least.