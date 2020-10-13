Howard the Duck Trends After Former NFL Star Chad Johnson Names it as One of His Favorite Movies
2020 is the year of the weird and unexpected, so waking up to strange trends on social media should no longer feel all that surprising. That said, most folks weren't ready to see Howard the Duck as one of the top trending phrases on Twitter early Tuesday morning. There isn't any news regarding the popular Marvel Comics character and no one involved with the movie passed away in the middle of the night. Howard is actually trending thanks to former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson.
Johnson, known for a time as Chad Ochocinco, tweeted a photo of the 1986 Howard the Duck movie on Tuesday morning and revealed a strange fact about himself. Apparently Howard the Duck, a film reviled by critics and many fans, is one of his all-time favorite movies.
I bet y’all can’t name this movie, one of my favorites❓ pic.twitter.com/jzsqk02J3X— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) October 13, 2020
"I bet y'all can't name this movie, one of my favorites," Johnson wrote on Twitter. Of course, most people can name the movie, and they've been talking about it ever since Johnson first shared the post.
The responses to Howard the Duck trending have been interesting, to say the least.
Sign of a Great Day
Howard the Duck is trending. If that isn’t a sign of the great day to come I don’t know what is. pic.twitter.com/FHA65NIWqt— Ashley (@Asheystew) October 13, 2020
Sports Icon
My favorite Sports icon...Howard the Duck pic.twitter.com/SZUHqNghpU— Vector (@vector751) October 13, 2020
Howard v. Goku
Never thought I'd see the day that Goku and Howard The Duck would be fighting for dominance. pic.twitter.com/hYWgRRgeMx— MisAnthro Pony (@MisAnthroPony) October 13, 2020
Where's the New Movie??
When you see Howard the Duck trending and it’s not because Marvel announced he’s getting his own solo film in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/LhOV7oTlM3— John Paul (@JohnSLPaul) October 13, 2020
Happy Reminder
I don't even care WHY *Howard the Duck* is trending. Just happy to be reminded of it. 😊 pic.twitter.com/dcGsnZPccc— Be Under No Illusion🌛🌝🌜 (@MadeForMagick) October 13, 2020
Wait...what??
WAIT WAIT WAIT??? HOWARD THE DUCK WAS IN THE ENDGAME FINAL BATTLE SCENE???!!! pic.twitter.com/0dI4b14gZU— Jonah (@READABOUTITT) October 13, 2020
Don't Care What Anyone Says
I don't care what anyone says, Howard the Duck is a great film if you saw it between the ages of 3 and 11. Which is ironic as it's full of stuff that was clearly aimed at adults. pic.twitter.com/Da3P3hE9Iu— A.S. McDermott (@imaginarycinema) October 13, 2020
Respect
Early morning trends are legit today.
Howard the Duck. Whoever was behind this, respect.— Brandon Workman (@BrandonNWorkman) October 13, 2020
The Most 2020
Just when you thought things couldn’t get more 2020, Howard the Duck starts trending. https://t.co/B3B321D7Ji— Jeff Ratcliffe (@JeffRatcliffe) October 13, 2020
This Is a Lie
This is a lie, Howard the Duck is nobodys favourite movie pic.twitter.com/Jsku5KmTWQ— Avery (@PENClLGIRL) October 13, 2020