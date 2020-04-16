Hugh Jackman Regrets Going Out in Public Wearing Ryan Reynolds’ Swag

Hugh Jackman is kind of regretting going out in public wearing Ryan Reynolds‘ swag. The Wolverine actor posted a picture to his social media of him walking his dog in a bunch of Aviation Gin gear. Now, that company belongs to his friend and frequent tormentor. Behind that always bubbling prank feud is a really admirable friendship and both men clearly care a lot about each other. In fact, there have been numerous t-shirts made and other weird expressions of their friendship in recent years. Reynolds famously wanted to get Jackman into one of the Deadpool movies so that the two characters could interact. Fans would be absolutely thrilled at the prospect, but it looks unlikely to happen at the moment. For now, they will have to settle on these shout-outs.

“Busted,” Jackman began. “I thought it best to share this before the paparazzi do. (In my defense, it’s all that’s clean.)”

The Daily Beast caught up with the Wolverine star to talk about their silly feud. There’s an abundance of trolling and the occasional compliment. It can be hard to dissect for fans who are unaware of their back and forth.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started! [Laughs] I met him back on Wolverine, and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’ and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted,” Jackman joked. Reynolds’ last prank came on Jackman’s wedding anniversary. The Daily Beast asked if Jack was “currently in the lab planning a retaliatory strike.”

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” Jackman smiled. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”

