Deadpool 3: Ryan Reynolds New Training Photo Is All About Keeping Up With Hugh Jackman

Marvel Studios is getting ready to begin shooting the third Deadpool movie and we're going to officially get Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine. Ryan Reynolds and Jackman are actually close friends and Reynolds convinced Jackman to reprise the role he made so iconic. The two actors have been in competition with their workouts for the movie, and have even tagged each other in a few workout posts. Now, Reynolds is coming for Jackman again with a new gym post. In the post, which the actor captions, "Keeping Up With The Jackmans," we see his in his gym gear looking very underwhelmed. Jackman has yet to respond, but I'm sure he will in no time. While much is known about the plot of Deadpool 3, it is rumored to focus on the multiverse and feature some characters we've seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hugh Jackman Denied His Wolverine Return Before It Was Confirmed

Back in 2021, Hugh Jackman shut down the idea of returning to the role he made so iconic. That is until he announced his return as the character for Deadpool 3 a year later. In an interview with Jakes Takes, the actor revealed that he hadn't had any talks with Kevin Feige.

"I'm hearing about this from you [Hamilton], and there's nothing in my inbox from Kevin Feige means it's probably, no matter what idea I came up with, not on the table," he explained. "Let's just be clear that, but now, I realized, before we shot Logan, I was like, we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be-ish, right? And I thought this is it. And that really helped me, it really helped knowing I was going into my last season, that it was my last season that I made the most of it. And it's still a character I hold close to my heart. But I know it's done. Tell that to whoever you want to. Please tell it to Ryan [Reynolds]. Because he's like, doesn't believe anything's I'm joking, please."

What is the Latest Marvel Studios Film to Hit Theaters?

While it willl probably be quite sometime before we see Wolverine again on the big screen, Marvel Studios most recent film was Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The studio describes the film as follows: "In the film, which officially kicks off phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Super-Hero partners Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) return to continue their adventures as Ant-Man and the Wasp. Together, with Hope's parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), the family finds themselves exploring the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will push them beyond the limits of what they thought was possible. Jonathan Majors joins the adventure as Kang."

Deadpool 3 will hit theaters on November 8, 2024!

