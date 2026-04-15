Hulu Just Added One of the Most Quotable Movies Ever Made (But It’s Sequel Is Impossible To Stream)

A single, iconic quote can transform just about any film into a legend, and some movies have no shortage of lines that have entered the pop culture lexicon. Whether it be the simple “As you wish” from The Princess Bride or The Godfather’s “I’m gonna make him an offer he can’t refuse,” some movies’ catchphrases have transcended the movie itself, embedding themselves in pop culture for generations to come. And now one of the most quotable movies of all time is streaming on Hulu, but fans will have a hard time watching its sequel.

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“Vote for Pedro.” “Tina, you fat lard, come get some dinner!” “It’s pretty much my favorite animal. It’s like a lion and a tiger mixed.” Napoleon Dynamite delivered some iconic, deadpan comedy quotes that remain staples of pop culture more than 20 years later – and fans can hear them all again after the movie started streaming on Hulu. The iconic 2004 coming-of-age comedy, which grossed over 100 times its production budget to become one of the most profitable films ever, joined the Disney-backed platform on April 1st and centers around a socially awkward, quirky Idaho teenager as he navigates high school life while helping his new friend, Pedro, run for class president. Unfortunately, the movie wasn’t joined by its sequel TV series on Hulu, which remains as hard as ever to watch.

Napoleon Dynamite Is One of the Most Iconic Cult Comedies of the 2000s – But Its Sequel Show Is Impossible to Stream

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No movie captured the mid-2000s cultural zeitgeist quite like Napoleon Dynamite. The movie’s high-volume quotability and the way it uniquely captured the awkwardness, isolation, and mundane absurdity of adolescence made it an instant unexpected hit that ultimately became a cult classic. The film’s dialogue and scenes were endlessly quoted, making it a staple of teen culture at the time, and “Vote for Pedro” shirts popped up everywhere. More than just being endlessly quotable and hilarious, Napoleon Dynamite was actually really darn good. Beyond the iconic deadpan one-liners and weirdo aesthetic, the movie was surprisingly heartfelt, with a story championing the underdogs and embracing all of the awkwardness of being a teenager. It also managed to be endlessly rewatchable.

Despite its immense success and popularity, Napoleon Dynamite never got a direct movie sequel. It did, however, get an animated series, which continued the story and world of the 2004 movie, with the original cast returning to voice their characters as they embark on surreal misadventures in Preston, Idaho. The series was short-lived and only aired for one season, consisting of six half-hour episodes on Fox in 2012, and it’s been notoriously difficult to rewatch ever since. The show isn’t currently available on any streaming platform, with the only ways to watch it currently being renting it online.

What’s New on Hulu?

Napoleon Dynamite is far from the only movie worth watching on Hulu this April. The streamer has stocked dozens of great titles in its library this month. Subscribers now have access to films including The Beekeeper, 50 First Dates, The Devil Wears Prada, Night At The Museum, Shrek, and the Hulu original Pizza Movie, with even more set to be added by the end of the month.

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