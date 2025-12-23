Hulu Just Added the Best Horror Movie of 2025 That You’ve Never Heard Of

As 2025 winds to a close, there’s no denying that the past year was a landmark year for horror. From Sinners to Weapons, The Monkey to Final Destination Bloodlines, 2025 was an all-time great year for fans of the genre with movies that delivered box office dominance, original hits, and franchise continuations. Many of this year’s best releases are finally finding streaming homes, including a standout in 2025’s horror releases that you probably haven’t even heard of that just joined Hulu.

Strange Harvest may have mostly flown under the radar upon its theatrical release in August, grossing just $391,000 at the U.S. box office, but it’s a must-watch for any horror fan now that it’s streaming. The movie joined Hulu’s catalog on December 23rd. Hailing from Grave Encounters’ Stuart Ortiz, the mockumentary horror film centers around a pair of detectives on the hunt for a mysterious serial killer known as Mr. Shiny, who returns after a 20-year absence and sets off a new wave of grotesque, otherworldly crimes, leaving taunting and cryptic clues at the crime scenes.

Strange Harvest Is the Sleeper Hit You Need To See

If there’s one horror movie that needs to be at the top of your “must watch” list, it needs to be Strange Harvest. Destined to become a cult classic, the entire movie unfolds like a real investigation, slowly unraveling the mystery of Mr. Shiny by mimicking true-crime documentaries and police procedurals to create fiction that feels incredibly authentic. The blend of found footage, true crime mockumentary, and horror, with supernatural elements tossed in, leads to a movie that isn’t just immersive but also builds slow-burn tension and dread that lingers with the viewer.

Despite being a lesser-known release of the year, Strange Harvest is one of the highest-rated horror movies of 2025, its 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes surpassing that of better-known releases like 28 Years Later, Good Boy, and even The Long Walk. Film Threat’s Tom Atkinson called the movie “a brutal, well-crafted descent into depravity that walks a tightrope between realism and horror fantasy,” while The Guardian’s Catherine Bray praised Strange Harvest as a “highly convincing” film and a “fascinating and neatly realised horror riff on the 2020s’ most popular genre.” Critics and audiences agree that Strange Harvest is a highly effective, under-the-radar horror movie that delivers scares, brutal moments, and a unique and memorable villain that just may stand a chance at becoming a modern slasher icon.

What’s New on Hulu?

Strange Harvest marks one of Hulu’s final additions of the year, with only a handful of other films and shows, like The Life of Chuck (December 26th) and Project Runway Seasons 5-8 (December 30th), scheduled to drop before December ends. The past month has brought plenty of great titles to the streaming platform, with hit movies like Black Swan, Gremlins, and Planet of the Apes all dropping on Hulu on December 1st and other titles such as Inheritance, Plane, and Chevalier rolling out throughout December.

