Hulu Just Added the Sequel to One of the Best Zombie Movies of the 21st Century (And There’s More on the Way)

George A. Romero’s Night of the Living Dead redefined the undead for a new era, and the flesh-eating, apocalyptic zombie genre hasn’t slowed down ever since. From the big screen to the small screen, zombies have infiltrated popular culture for decades now, spawning franchises like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, and more. The 21st century has been a boom period for the zombie genre, and a sequel to one of the best zombie movies ever just landed on Hulu at the perfect time.

28 Days Later is enjoying a bit of a resurgence, and as 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple continues to dominate the 2026 horror box office with another movie reportedly on the horizon, fans looking to revisit the franchise can now stream 28 Weeks Later on Hulu. The movie, directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, joined the Disney-backed streamer on January 1st. The movie is set six months after Danny Boyle’s original post-apocalyptic film as the US Army tries to rebuild a quarantined London, only for a second outbreak of the Rage Virus to ignite within the safe zone.

28 Weeks Later Is an Intense Horror Sequel That Successfully Expanded the Rage Virus World

28 Weeks Later is the lowest-rated movie in the 28 Days Later franchise, but that isn’t necessarily a low blow since the film still holds a fresh 73% critic score and 66% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was described by critics as “relentless zombie madness” and “a smart, bloody, and truly horrific horror film.” While there is a trend of horror sequels falling flat, 28 Weeks Later marked a brilliant expansion of the original’s terrifying world. The movie proved to be a brutal and action-packed follow-up that took the core concept and escalated it with a larger-scale outbreak, showing the virus’s global reach and the failure of international containment, in a story that deepened the lore and raised the stakes with a focus on the conflict between order and humanity and non-stop chaos and panic.

The movie managed to replicate the original’s success, albeit to a slightly lesser degree. In addition to high critic and audience scores, which tick in shy of 28 Days Later’s 87% and 85% ratings, 28 Weeks Later was another box office success, earning over $72 million worldwide against a $15 million budget. The movie showed sustained audience interest in the franchise, eventually leading to a third film, and the franchise is now getting a second wind with the 28 Years Later series, which began with the titular film in 2025 and recently saw its second installment with 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which currently sits as the second-highest-grossing film of 2026. Another untitled movie is reportedly in the works.

