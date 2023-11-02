Hulu Now Streaming a Ton of New Christmas Movies
The Christmas season starts the day after Halloween.
With snow starting to fall around various parts of the United States, it's no surprise that the post-Halloween hangover is already turning into Christmas mania. With retail stores already putting dancing Santas out on display, streaming platforms are of course getting in on the act, with dozens of holiday-themed movies and shows arriving every year. Hulu, for their part, rolled out a bunch of new Christmas-themed movies and shows -- largely Hallmark movies, not not exclusively -- to the platform today, getting a jump on competitors who will surely be touting their holiday lineup starting on December 1.
Ranging from romance to reality TV, Hulu's new Christmas content was created largely within the last ten years. Eleven new entries joined the streamer today, supplementing the dozens of holiday-themed releases already available.
Yes, there is an extensive holiday movies collection curated by Hulu, so you can head over there to see the larger library. The new ones include A Christmas Frequency, A Country Christmas Story, Becoming Santa, Christmas Ever After, Christmas Love Letter, Every Day is Christmas, Merry Liddle Christmas, and more.
You can see a rundown of the new arrivals below, along with brief synopses snagged from Rotten Tomatoes.
Christmas Wars: Season 1
From Black Friday shopping madness to full family brawls, viewers see the human behavior that secures a place on Santa's naughty list.
A Christmas Frequency
A young radio show producer sets her recently separated boss up on live-on-air blind dates to save their dying show but accidentally falls for one of the contenders and must choose her head or her heart in time for Christmas.
A Country Christmas Story
A country-music singer (Desiree Ross) reunites with her father (Brian McKnight), while appearing in a competition hosted by Dolly Parton.
Becoming Santa
A man is shocked when he meets his girlfriend's parents and learns they are Mr and Mrs Claus. He discovers that if he stays with her, he will be next in line for Santa's job.
Christmas Ever After
Sparks fly during Christmas time when a romance novelist meets a handsome man who looks like the leading character in her books.
Christmas Love Letter
When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love.
Every Day is Christmas
A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can't buy: her heart.
Merry Liddle Christmas
A woman trying to get her dysfunctional family to look picture-perfect for the holidays falls in love with her neighbor amid the chaos.
Merry Liddle Christmas Wedding
Lifetime's first-ever Christmas sequel follow Jacquie as she and Tyler try to plan their perfect destination Christmas wedding.
Reporting for Christmas
When an idealistic reporter is assigned a puff piece about a Christmas toy manufacturer over the holidays, a charming toymaker inspires her to search her heart to find true happiness.
Sweet Mountain Christmas
A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family.