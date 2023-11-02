Hulu Now Streaming a Ton of New Christmas Movies

With snow starting to fall around various parts of the United States, it's no surprise that the post-Halloween hangover is already turning into Christmas mania. With retail stores already putting dancing Santas out on display, streaming platforms are of course getting in on the act, with dozens of holiday-themed movies and shows arriving every year. Hulu, for their part, rolled out a bunch of new Christmas-themed movies and shows -- largely Hallmark movies, not not exclusively -- to the platform today, getting a jump on competitors who will surely be touting their holiday lineup starting on December 1.

Ranging from romance to reality TV, Hulu's new Christmas content was created largely within the last ten years. Eleven new entries joined the streamer today, supplementing the dozens of holiday-themed releases already available.

Yes, there is an extensive holiday movies collection curated by Hulu, so you can head over there to see the larger library. The new ones include A Christmas Frequency, A Country Christmas Story, Becoming Santa, Christmas Ever After, Christmas Love Letter, Every Day is Christmas, Merry Liddle Christmas, and more.

You can see a rundown of the new arrivals below, along with brief synopses snagged from Rotten Tomatoes.