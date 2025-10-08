I Think Star Wars: Starfighter’s Jedi Rumors Are What’s Best for the Franchise

With a cast that includes Oscar-nominated actors Ryan Gosling and Amy Adams, Star Wars: Starfighter is shaping up to be one of the most exciting projects Lucasfilm has in the works. The fact that director Shawn Levy was able to attract top-tier talent to the film is an encouraging sign for its potential quality, though official plot details remain under wraps for the time being. The only thing that’s been confirmed by Lucasfilm is that the Starfighter story is set a handful of years after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, meaning fans will see what state the galaxy is in following the fall of the First Order. In the meantime, the rumor mill has seemingly churned up some fascinating bits about the movie.

As is the case with all rumors, fans should take this all with a grain of salt, but the latest speculation suggests there will be a heavy presence of Jedi elements in Star Wars: Starfighter, and possibly a substantial connection to the sequel trilogy. At first glance, this could be frustrating for some viewers. What had the potential to be a fun standalone movie demonstrating the breadth of storytelling possibilities in the Star Wars sandbox could end up being tied to pre-existing plot threads and the franchise’s larger mythology. This runs the risk of making the galaxy feel smaller, but I think it could be just what Star Wars needs right now.

What Are Star Wars: Starfighter‘s Jedi Rumors?

Recently, rumored Star Wars: Starfighter plot details circulated online, purporting that Flynn Gray’s character (who is the nephew of Gosling’s character) is a Force-sensitive child being pursued by the film’s villains. Adams is said to be playing the mother of Gray’s character, and she enlists Gosling’s help to protect him. Interestingly, it’s also been suggested that Adams’ mysterious character is a former Jedi. It’s unknown if she is yet another Order 66 survivor or if she was part of Luke Skywalker’s temple that was destroyed prior to the events of the sequel trilogy.

Presumably, Gosling will embark on a mission to take his nephew somewhere safe, which would make Starfighter the latest in a growing line of Star Wars projects revolving around an adult guarding a Force prodigy. As for where Gosling is looking to bring Gray, other rumors could shed light on the specifics of his mission. Apparently, Starfighter is envisioned as the first film in a new trilogy, and it’s been teased there will be a major cameo that helps set up the sequel. Details are slim, but based on the rumors available (which, again, should be taken with a grain of salt), the likeliest scenario is Gosling is taking Gray to Rey, who is looking to start a training temple of her own.

Why Star Wars Needs Starfighter‘s Rumored Jedi Connections

There seems to be a shift in Lucasfilm’s strategy moving forward. After years of developing Star Wars TV shows for Disney+, it appears the studio is pivoting back to theatrical feature films. Before Star Wars: Starfighter premieres in May 2027, The Mandalorian & Grogu hits the big screen in May 2026, kicking off what should be a new era for Star Wars movies. Meanwhile, the franchise’s future in TV is murky. Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 is on the way, but after that, no other live-action series are on the schedule. Disney told Star Wars: Andor creator Tony Gilroy that “streaming is dead,” so perhaps Lucasfilm no longer sees Disney+ as the ideal platform for new projects.

If Lucasfilm is planning on getting back in the movie business long-term, there’s a lot of pressure on Star Wars: Starfighter to be successful. The film needs to make a big splash in order for the studio to confidently move forward with other movie ideas. The Mandalorian & Grogu feels like a safe box office bet given the popularity of The Mandalorian TV show, but Starfighter is a riskier proposition on paper since it will feature a fresh cast of characters audiences don’t know. Arguably the easiest way to put Starfighter in a position where it can make that important big splash is to incorporate meaningful narrative connections to the franchise’s lore and previous movies.

Starfighter being the first part of a new trilogy that ultimately brings Rey back to the fold as she protects a new generation of Force sensitives from a dangerous threat would make Levy’s film feel like more of an event. The die-hard Star Wars fans will likely show up on opening weekend regardless of what Starfighter‘s plot is, but tying it so closely to the sequels would give general audiences a real reason to care about the movie. It becomes an easier sell to the public if it’s positioned as the next chapter of the larger Star Wars story as opposed to a seemingly random standalone with minimal connections. As the first real test for Lucasfilm’s film division after the extended movie hiatus following Rise of Skywalker, it’s imperative to make Starfighter feel like a massive event. While the sequel trilogy was divisive, each installment grossed over $1 billion worldwide, so there would be investment in a continuation.

It’s also worth remembering that Lucasfilm previously struggled with a standalone adventure movie. Solo: A Star Wars Story is the only Star Wars movie to bomb at the box office, grossing just $392.9 million worldwide. That is a fate Lucasfilm wants Starfighter to avoid. While Solo is a fun heist movie that received generally positive reviews, it was likely seen as a fairly disposable entry to the Star Wars canon by many. Viewers were unable to shake the thought that Solo was a generic prequel that didn’t add much despite revolving around one of the franchise’s most iconic characters. In contrast, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story was seen as a valuable addition given how deeply rooted it is in A New Hope. That connection gave audiences reason to care about an ensemble of new characters, and Rogue One made $1 billion worldwide. There could be a lot of value in tying Starfighter to past movies and emphasizing those connections in marketing.

Could Star Wars: Starfighter Save the Rey Movie?

The rumors about Rey possibly having a cameo in Star Wars: Starfighter are interesting, as Lucasfilm has been developing a standalone Rey spinoff movie for years. Tentatively titled Star Wars: New Jedi Order, the film is supposed to pick up roughly 15 years after The Rise of Skywalker and follow Rey as she starts a new Jedi Temple. As intriguing as that premise sounds, Lucasfilm has unfortunately had trouble getting New Jedi Order off the ground. The project has cycled through multiple screenwriters and still remains without an official release date.

It’s unknown what exactly is causing problems behind the scenes on New Jedi Order, but perhaps Starfighter could help get it back on track. As the first Star Wars movie or show to take place after Rise of Skywalker on the franchise timeline, Starfighter will likely have to do some legwork to establish the current state of galactic affairs following the defeat of the First Order. Additionally, if Starfighter‘s villains are pursuing Force sensitives for nefarious purposes, they seem like a group that would eventually draw the interest of Rey. So, Starfighter can lay a foundation for New Jedi Order to build from. Narratively, it can pick things up by having Rey take over as Gray’s protector as she deals with the villains who have carried over from one film to the next.

This could be a way for Star Wars to essentially have its cake and eat it too. Standalone movies are likely more appealing prospects for in-demand talents like Gosling and Adams, but their characters wouldn’t necessarily need to appear in New Jedi Order. Starfighter can still work basically as a one-off about the dynamic between Gosling’s character and his nephew, telling a self-contained story with the promise of more if fans are interested. But Rey’s involvement would add some weight to the proceedings and make Starfighter “matter” within the larger context of the franchise.

