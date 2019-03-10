Idris Elba Reveals His ‘SNL’ Video Diary

Ahead of his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in a matter of hours, Idris Elba has unveiled his video diary of the past week, chronicling his time preparing for tonight’s show.Tonight’s episode — the 15th episode of Season 44 — will feature both Elba (Thor: Ragnarok) and hip-hop artist Khalid in their first-ever time on the show.

Elba has been in the news around superhero circles as of late now that the actor has reportedly replaced Aladdin star Will Smith as Deadshot in James Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad sequel.

It has yet to be seen whether or not the character will return in some capacity in Avengers: Endgame next month after his character was killed in the opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War. In an interview last year, the actor revealed he was just happy to have had a role in the Thor franchise.

“I like that I have a little part in Thor,” Elba said. “I’m neither movie star or day player. It allows me to do other things I love.”

The actor did admit, however, that he had wished he had a bigger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“I wish I was more present in the Marvel family. I like what I have, but I also wish that I had a bigger character in the Marvel universe,” admitted Elba. “It’s been great, but I kinda think I need a bit more. I want to be a superhero. I like the idea of that.”

The Suicide Squad is scheduled for release on August 6, 2021. Other upcoming DC films include Shazam! on April 5th, Joker on October 4th, Birds of Prey on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, and The Batman on June 25, 2021.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturday nights on NBC beginning at 11:30/10:30 p.m. Central.

