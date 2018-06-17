‘Incredibles 2’ Breaks Records With $180 Million Opening Weekend at the Box Office

Incredibles 2 will break multiple records with an opening weekend box office total of $180 million.

Incredibles 2 will earn $180 million in its first weekend from 4,410 locations, with some estimates reporting the total could be higher than $181 million. That shatters the previous opening weekend record for an animated film set by Finding Dory in 2016 with $135 million. It is also the biggest opening ever for a rated PG movie and the eight-highest opening weekend of all time, edging out Marvel’s Captain America: Civil War.

Incredibles 2 had a record-breaking Thursday preview night as well, earning $18.5 million. That was enough to send its opening weekend projections through the roof from initial estimates, which had suggested the film would open in the more modest range of $125 to $140 million. The film’s total stood at $71.5 million after Friday alone.

Incredibles 2 has been praised by fan and critics. The film is the 47th to earn an A+ CinemaScore and has garnered nearly universal praise from critics.

Brad Bird, who wrote and directed the original The Incredibles in 2004, returned to helm the sequel. The original film opened in theaters to $70.5 million, which was the second-biggest opening for an animated film at the time, and went on to earn $633 million worldwide and win the Academy Award for Best Animated Film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story lands in fourth place in its fourth weekend with $9.3 million for the weekend from 3,182 screens, bringing its domestic box office total to $193 million.

Deadpool 2 comes in at fifth place with $8.6 for the weekend, bringing its box office total to $294.5 million.

Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War is expected to earn another $5.4 million this weekend, sliding into the eighth-place spot. Its domestic total will then stand at $664.5, surpassing Titanic on the all-time highest grossing movies list at the domestic box office.

1. Incredibles 2

Opening Weekend

Friday: $71.6 million

Weekend: 180 million

Everyone’s favorite family of superheroes is back in “Incredibles 2” – but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of “normal” life. It’s a tough transistion for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack’s emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again—which is easier said than done, even when they’re all Incredible.

2. Ocean’s 8

Week Two

Friday: $5.9 million

Weekend: $20.1 million

Total: $79.7 million

Five years, eight months, 12 days and counting — that’s how long Debbie Ocean has been devising the biggest heist of her life. She knows what it’s going to take — a team of the best people in the field, starting with her partner-in-crime Lou Miller. Together, they recruit a crew of specialists, including jeweler Amita, street con Constance, suburban mom Tammy, hacker Nine Ball, and fashion designer Rose. Their target — a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million.

Ocean’s 8 is directed by Gary Ross and stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, and Helena Bonham Carter.

3. Tag

Opening Weekend

Friday: $5.4 million

Weekend: $14.3 million

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for a no-holds-barred game of tag — risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. This time, the game coincides with the wedding of the only undefeated player. What should be an easy target soon becomes an all-out war as he knows they’re coming to get him.

Tag is directed by Jeff Tomsic and written by Rob McKittrick and Mark Steilen. The film stars Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm Jeremy Renner, Annabelle Wallis, Isla Fisher, Rashida Jones, and Leslie Bibb.

4. Solo: A Star Wars Story

Week Four

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $9.3 million

Total: $193 million

Young Han Solo finds adventure when he joins a gang of galactic smugglers, including a 196-year-old Wookie named Chewbacca. Indebted to the gangster Dryden Vos, the crew devises a daring plan to travel to the mining planet Kessel to steal a batch of valuable coaxium. In need of a fast ship, Solo meets Lando Calrissian, the suave owner of the perfect vessel for the dangerous mission — the Millennium Falcon.T

Directed by Ron Howard, Solo: A Star Wars Story stars Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke, Donald Glover, Thandie Newton, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Joonas Suotamo, and Paul Bettany

5. Deadpool 2

Week Five

Friday: $2.3 million

Weekend: $8.6 million

Total: $294.5 million

Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool joins forces with three mutants — Bedlam, Shatterstar, and Domino — to protect a boy from the all-powerful Cable.

Deadpool 2 is directed by David Leitch from a script by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds stars as Deadpool alongside Josh Brolin as Cable, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Julian Dennison as Firefist, Zazie Beetz as Domino, T.J. Miller as Weasel, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Jack Kesy as Black Tom Cassidy.

The film is the eleventh in the 20th Century Fox’s X-Men movies franchise and lays the groundwork for the upcoming X-Force movie.

6. Hereditary

Week Two

Friday: $2.1 million

Weekend: $6.9 million

When Ellen passes away, her daughter’s family begins to unravel cryptic and increasingly terrifying secrets about their ancestry. The more they discover, the more they find themselves trying to outrun the sinister fate they seem to have inherited.

Hereditary is directed by Ari Aster and stars Toni Collette, Alex Wolff, Milly Shapiro, Ann Dowd, and Gabriel Byrne.

7. Superfly

Opening Weekend

Friday: $1.8 million

Weekend: $5.7 million

Total: $7.9 million

Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack from a crazed rival. Hoping for one last score, Priest and his partner travel to Mexico to arrange a deal. The career criminal now finds himself trying to outmaneuver the cartel, two corrupt police officers and all the double-crossers that threaten his path to freedom.

Superfly is a remake of the 1972 blaxploitation film Super Fly. The remake is directed by Director X and written by Alex Tse and stars Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell, Michael K. Williams, Lex Scott Davis, and Jennifer Morrison.

8. Avengers: Infinity War

Week Eight

Friday: $1.4 million

Weekend: $5.6 million

Total: $664.5 million

Iron Man, Thor, the Hulk and the rest of the Avengers unite to battle their most powerful enemy yet — the evil Thanos. On a mission to collect all six Infinity Stones, Thanos plans to use the artifacts to inflict his twisted will on reality. The fate of the planet and existence itself has never been more uncertain as everything the Avengers have fought for has led up to this moment.

Avengers: Infinity War is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Tom Holland, Chadwick Boseman, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Josh Brolin, and Chris Pratt.

9. Adrift

Week Three

Friday: $590,000

Weekend: $2.1 million

Total: $26.8 million

Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp couldn’t anticipate that they would be sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history. In the aftermath of the storm, Tami awakens to find Richard badly injured and their boat in ruins. With no hope of rescue, Tami must now find the strength and determination to save herself and the only man she has ever loved.

Adrift is produced and directed by Baltasar Kormákur and written by David Branson Smith, Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell. The film is based on a true story, set in 1983, and stars ShaileneWoodley and Sam Claflin

10. Book Club

Week Five

Friday: $602,000

Weekend: $1.95 million

Total: $56.8 million

Diane (Diane Keaton) is recently widowed after 40 years of marriage, Vivian (Jane Fonda) enjoys her men with no strings attached, Sharon (Candice Bergen) is still working through her decades-old divorce, and Carol’s (Mary Steenburgen) marriage is in a slump after 35 years. The lives of these four lifelong friends are turned upside down after reading the infamous “50 Shades of Grey,” catapulting them into a series of outrageous life choices.

Book Club is directed by Bill Holderman from a screenplay by Holderman and Erin Simms. It stars Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen