‘Incredibles 2’ Debuts Another New Poster

There will be a laundry list of posters for Incredibles 2 by the time the movie hits theaters this summer.

Earlier today, Disney and Pixar released the second Incredibles 2 poster of the week, and it’s clear that a trend is beginning. The new image is part two of what looks like a three poster series.

The first poster, released on Monday, showed off the Parr family’s Incredible suits in a laundry bin, sharing the simple message, “Back to Work.” In today’s edition, the dirty laundry has made its way into the washing machine. The new poster, as seen below, dons the words, “Almost Ready.”

While many will look at “Almost Ready” as a simple way to say that the laundry is close to being finished, it’s also a major tease leading up to a brand new sneak peek for Incredibles 2.

It was announced last week that Disney and Pixar would be debuting a special look at the film during NBC’s coverage of the Winter Olympics on Wednesday night. The tweet from the official Incredibles 2 account alluded to that this poster series was all in preparation for a potential trailer.

“Machine washable, darling,” the message read. “Hang-dry only. Ready to wear tomorrow.

It’s not hard to figure out that the message is hinting that the Parr family will be wearing their suits on Wednesday, so they had to get them clean for the big debut.

Directed by Brad Bird, and starring Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter, Samuel L. Jackson, Bob Odenkirk, Catherine Keener, and Sophia Bush, Incredibles 2 is set to fly into theaters on June 15.